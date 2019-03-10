RESULTS: Nicholson blasts Nicklow in 1

In a sold out crowd at Maryland Live Casino promoted by former boxer Tony Jeter (Jeter Promotions), the main event featured Super Middleweight Demond Nicholson of Laurel, MD taking on Jessie Nicklow (27-9) of Baltimore, MD for the Maryland State Super Middleweight title scheduled for 10 rounds. The DiBella promoted Super Middleweight and current WBC USNBC Champion Demond Nicholson wasted no time in disposing of his opponent Nicklow who was undefeated in the state of Maryland. Nicholson hit Nicklow with a left hook directly on the temple that dropped him. Nicklow beat the count, but was clearly dazed and didn’t have his equilibrium when standing back up. Nicholson stops Nicklow at in the first round at 1:16 becoming the new Maryland State Super Welterweight Champion.





Nicholson improves to (21-3) while Nicklow falls to (27-10). After the bout, Nicholson who is managed by former light heavyweight contender, Thomas “Top Dog” Williams, Jr. was pleased with his performance and stated, “We will probably take one more bout. If were are successful, we will be going the WBC route. Dirrell is somebody we want.





The co-main event featured Dante Cox (3-0) of Elkridge, MD facing Dravontay Speed Rawls (10-1) Glenarden, MD Lightweight bout scheduled for 6 rounds. Cox, a Maryland Live Casino Hotel bartender employee showed heart, but Speed-Rawls lived up to part of his last name in displaying some hand speed that bothered Cox. In the 3rd round, Speed Rawls dropped Cox with a head-to-body combo that dropped Cox. Cox beat the count, but the fight was waived off officially at 1:28 in the 3rd round. Speed Rawls goes to (11-1) while Cox drops to (3-1).

Next, the recently signed Kings Promotions Super Lightweight Greg Outlaw of (7-0) Bowie, MD went to war against Tyrone Crawley (7-1) of Philadelphia, PA scheduled for 6 rounds. In less than 2 minutes of the 1st round, both boxers intertwined with Outlaw accidently falling on top of Crawley. Crawley eventually had his leg examined by the ringside doctor in which they ruled that he was no longer able to continue declaring the bout a No Contest. No word on the exact damage done to his leg. Outlaw remains at (7-0) and Crawley stays at (7-1).

Other results:

Super Middleweight, A.J. Williams (0-1) of Cockeysville, MD goes to (1-1) after getting a 3rd round TKO over Dameron Kirby (0-3) Washington, DC.

Featherweight, Malik Loften (2-1) of Suitland, MD earns a 4 round split decision win over Ebrima Jawara (0-1) Germantown, MD.

Baltimore police officer, Brendan Chambers, gets a 4 round draw in his Pro Debut at lightweight vs. Christopher Haney (0-3) Glendale Heights, IL.

Heavyweights Jerry Forrest (24-2) Newport News VA and Grover Young (13-26-3) engaged in battle for the 3rd time. The first match resulted in an UD win for Forrest and the 2nd match being declared a draw. In this 3rd bout, Forrest won by UD.

Super Welterweights Radzhad Butae of Brooklyn NY and Lanardo Tyner of Detroit, Mich. faced each other in the first fight of the night. Butaev, trained by Joel Diaz broke Tyner down from the start. By the 3rd round, the veteran Tyner found himself in trouble with Butaev applying pressure to unanswered blows. Butaev stops Tyner in the 3rd round at 1:48 seconds improving to 11-0 while Tyner falls to 35-15.

