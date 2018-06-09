Results: Mike Lee defeats Jose Hernandez

WBO number-3 ranked light heavyweight contender Mike Lee Broke his rib in the 1st round, but still claimed the NABO Light Heavyweight title with a 10-round unanimous decision over Jose Hernandez at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.





Lee pressed the action as he looked to land power shots early. Hernandez fought gamely, but Lee was consistent with his right and left hands.

Lee showed incredible heart, as in round one, he suffered a broken rib and had trouble breathing throughout the whole ten round fight.

Hernandez was cut from Lee’s work, and the Notre Dame graduate cruised home with the victory by scores of 97-93 on all judges cards.

With the victory, Lee remains perfect with a record of 21-0, and will now look to face any of the world champions in either the light heavyweight or super middleweight divisions.





“I came out wanting the knockout,” said Lee. “I give credit to Jose, he was tough. I got a little excited early, and I was a little sloppy. In the beginning, I was just throwing power shots, I wasn’t double jabbing and using my athletic ability. Every fight is a learning lesson, and tonight I had to bite down and get the win.”

With the win, Lee will now look to challenge any of the champions and big names in and around his weight class.

“Let’s go. I want a shot at the world title. Whether it is at 168 pounds or 175 pounds, I am just waiting on a phone call. We wanted to fight Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr., but I don’t know what happened with that. I just want someone with the belt.”

DeAndre Ware looks to extinguish Enrique Collazo Saturday night in Brooklyn





Undefeated super middleweight DeAndre Ware (11-0-2, 8 KOs) gets back in the ring on Saturday night when he takes on fellow undefeated Enrique Collazo (11-0-1, 9 KOs) in a bout scheduled for eight-rounds at the King’s Theatre in Brooklyn, New York.

Ware weighed in at 168.8 lbs while Collazo was 169 at Friday’s weigh-in.

Ware of Toledo, Ohio is a full-time Fire Fighter, and is making his New York debut.

“I come here to dominate, and show the boxing world who DeAndre Ware is. My time has finally come, and I am going to make the most of it,” said Ware. “During the stare-down, I was looking at his jawline , and saying to myself “Yeah Buddy, that’s where I am going to hit him when I knock him out.”

“DeAndre is a mans-man. He is a full-time firefighter, a full-time boxer, a loving husband, and father of of 2 kids,” said Split-T Management CEO, David McWater. “He has been patiently waiting for his opportunity, and everyone will see one of the best prospects to come out of Ohio.”