Results: Mike Gavronski defeats Bryan Vera

Mike Gavronski’s stellar 2017 campaign continued with what could have been his most impressive performance to date.

Gavronski defeated Bryan Vera by sixth-round TKO in the main event of Battle at the Boat 112 at the Emerald Queen Casino at Tacoma, Wash. on Saturday to notch his fourth consecutive victory.





Gavronski opened up a significant cut above Vera’s right eye midway through the second round as he controlled the fight’s flow from the opening bell.

After backing Vera into the ropes with a barrage of punches in the sixth round, Gavronski delivered a left which sent Vera down to one knee. The referee started to initiate a count, but soon waved off the contest 2 minutes, 21 seconds into the round.

Gavronski improved to 24-2-1 with 15 KOs with the victory. Vera fell to 26-12-0.

Andre Keys improved to 4-1 by handily defeating Andres Reyes (7-3-1, 2 KOs) in a welterweight semi-main event.





Keys, fighting in front of his hometown crowd, appeared as the 50-45, 49-46, 49-46 victor on the judge’s scorecards.

Welterweight Jorge Linares had about an eventful pro debut as you could imagine, overcoming an early knock down before flooring opponent Jesse Barich (0-3) four times with the last coming a minute into the second round leading to a TKO victory.

Tommy Turner (5-7-0, 4 KOs) made short work of Cole Milani in the opening bout, needing just :31 seconds to win by TKO in the first round of their light heavyweight contest.

Also on the undercard super lightweights Niko McFarland and Shae Green fought to a majority draw (39-37, 38-38, 38) and Ricardo Maldonado (8-6-1, KO) picked up a unanimous decision win over Marco Cardenas (6-7-1, 2 KOs) in the second light heavyweight battle on the card.

