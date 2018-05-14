Results: Michael Dutchover stops Mike Fowler

Top junior lightweight prospect Michael Dutchover (9-0, 6 KOs) of Midland, Tex. continues to improve on his advanced skill set. He knocked out Mike Fowler (6-15, 2 KOs) in the third round (1:19) after landing consecutive body shots that sapped the air out of Fowler’s lungs.





The fight took place this past Friday night at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California.

Dutchover proved his talent early by connecting with body shots in the second round that floored the shorter Fowler. Dutchover, 20, rarely got hit and displayed superior hand speed and excellent instincts.

“I wanted to start fast and not have to go the full six rounds,” said Dutchover, who was an outstanding cross country runner in high school. “I figured him out pretty quickly. He wasn’t covering up well and I took advantage.”

Dutchover is trained and managed by Danny Zamora and promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing.





