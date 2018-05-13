Results: Michael Conlan defeats Ibon Larrinaga

Featherweight prodigy Michael Conlan wants a challenger with ambition for his Belfast homecoming on June 30 after cruising to a clinical points win over Ibon Larrinaga.





Conlan eased to 7-0-KO5 with a routine decision victory at Madison Square Garden but admits he was at times frustrated by Larrinaga’s consistent refusal to stand his ground and engage.

With tickets for his summer showcase at The SSE Arena already flying off the shelves, Conlan is more determined than ever to provide his fanatical supporters with a spectacle to remember next time out.

Conlan said: “The better the opponent I face, the better I become. I’m dying for an opponent to come towards me. I want to face someone who’s trying to win in Belfast.

“I didn’t put in an amazing performance last night but it just makes me want to get straight back in the gym and start getting ready for Belfast. I’m going to put on a great show.





“Every fighter wants to look spectacular every time but when I look back, I’ll know that the Larrinaga fight stood me in good stead. It’s a lot more difficult to fight someone who’s just trying to survive than it is to face a better opponent coming to win.

“I’m still learning and improving. Although I was frustrated at times, I took things away from it such as discipline. I practiced some things we’d been working on in the gym and it’s good to get some rounds in.

“Belfast will be a lot different…”

Stay up to date with all the latest news at mtkglobal.com





Follow #TheConlanRevolution