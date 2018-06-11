Results: Mathew Gonzalez and Cesar Francis both win

Mathew Gonzalez and Cesar Francis remained perfect by scoring stoppage wins in welterweight bouts this past Saturday night at the King’s Theatre in Brooklyn.





Both Gonzalez and Francis are managed by El Matador Management.

Cesar Francis remained undefeated by stopping Victor Manuel Abreu in round two of their scheduled six-round junior lightweight bout.

Francis dropped Abreu with a right to the body for which Abreu got up just after the ten-count, and the bout was halted at 39 seconds of the 2nd frame.

Francis, 142.6 lbs of Brooklyn is now 5-0 with four knockouts.





Gonzalez dominated Jimmy Rosario and registered at stoppage after round three of their scheduled four-round bout.

Gonzalez dominated the fight by working behind a pinpoint jab, and beat up Rosario until he retired on his stool following the 3rd round.

Gonzalez, 144.6 lbs of Queens, NY is now 6-0 with 4 knockouts.