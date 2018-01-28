Results: Marc Kerr defeats Lewis van Poetsch

Magic’ Marc Kerr believes he is perfectly primed for a Scottish title shot following his ‘Burns Supper’ headline victory in Glasgow last Friday night.

Kerr topped an MTK Scotland dinner show in his home city as he recorded an eight-round, super-welterweight points victory over Gloucestershire-based Lewis van Poetsch at the Crowne Plaza.





The 27-year-old improved his record to 11-1 with the keep-busy win, which acted as a warm-up for an anticipated Scottish-title fight in the spring.

Kerr had been due to fight the undefeated Michael McGurk for the vacant Scottish 154lb title last Friday before the latter was forced to pull out of the bout, but he is confident that MTK have him well positioned for a shot at domestic honours.

“It sets me up nicely for a Scottish title fight,” said Kerr on his latest win, which marked the first time he has gone eight rounds.

“I’m hoping that will be confirmed soon and I’ll get to fight for the title in a few weeks. That will be my first 10-rounder, but I’ve been working towards that and I now know what I’ll need fitness-wise.

“It was great to get the eight rounds in and I felt good doing them. I felt I improved a lot from my last fight and I was comfortable at a fast pace, so I’m happy with my conditioning. I felt I got better as the fight went on.





“It was a great night, a brilliant atmosphere and a good turn-out. It felt really good having so many supporters there,” added the Glaswegian, who plans to return to full training after a brief rest.

“I’ll take a week off sparring and then I’ll go straight back into it by the end of the week,” said Kerr.

Inverness heavyweight Gary Cornish returned to winning ways on the ‘Burns Supper’ fight bill, recording an impressive first-round stoppage victory over Sheffield’s David Howe.

The win improves the 30-year-old’s record to 25-2 (13KOs) as he aims to rebuild towards title contention following his British-title fight points loss to Sam Sexton last October.





“It was good to get back in there and I’m happy to get the win,” said Cornish. “I’ve told MTK that I want to keep busy and I’ll take any fights that get me where I want to go.”

Buckinghamshire-based super-welterweight Hannah Rankin (4-1, 1KO) recorded her first stoppage victory, halting Hungarian Klaudia Vigh in the opener of their scheduled six-rounder.