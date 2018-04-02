Results: Malik Hawkins beats Raymond Serrano

This Past Friday night, Malik Hawkins remained undefeated by winning a 10-round unanimous decision over Raymond Serrano to capture the NABA-USA Welterweight title that headlined an action-packed 8 bout card at The Fillmore in Philadelphia.





The sold-out show was promoted by Hard Hitting promotions.

Hawkins used his length to pick and land shots on the inside. Hawkins raced to the early lead, but the veteran Serrano got going in the middle rounds as he used his experience to get himself back into the fight by winning scrums on the inside and an occasional long right hand. Down the stretch, Hawkins dug down deep and took control of the fight as seemed to be the fresher fighter. Hawkins who had never been past seven rounds, paced himself well against a tough Serrano, who never showed any signs of retreating as the two stood and fought until the final bell.

Hawkins of Baltimore, MD won by scores of 98-92, 97-93 and 96-94 to raise his perfect mark to 13-0. Serrano of Philadelphia was urged on by his loyal fan base, but fell just short, and now drops to 24-5.

Heavyweight prospect Darmani Rock landed a hard right to the body that dropped Ronny Hale down and out at 1:27 of round two of their scheduled six-round bout.





Rock of Philadelphia is now 11-0 with 7 knockouts. Hale of Austin, Texas falls to 4-12.

Good looking prospect Brandon Pizarro rebounded nicely from his 1st professional defeat by pounding out a 4-round unanimous decision over Pablo Cupal in a lightweight fight.

Pizarro, 18 years-old of Philadelphia won by shutout scores on all cards of 40-36, and is now 9-1. Cupul of San Diego is 9-24.

Samuel Teah dropped Orlando Rizo three times in the 1st round, and their lightweight bout was stopped at 2:35 of that opening frame.





Teah dropped Rizo with a right hand early in the round. He followed that up with hard body shot that sent Rizo to the canvas, and finished off Rizo with another right hand.

Teah of Philadelphia is now 13-2-1 with 6 knockouts. Rizo of Managua, Nicaragua is 19-13.

Undefeated prospect Jeremy Cuevas got off the deck to come back to win a six-round unanimous decision of Erain Cruz in a super lightweight bout.

Early on it looked like it could have been a rough night for Cuevas as he ate a perfect right hand that sent him to the canvas in round two. A round later, Cuevas had blood dripping from his nostrils, but the young veteran got himself together and put his combinations together to come to take the rest of the fight, and win by scores of 59-55 on all cards.

Cuevas of Philadelphia is now 8-0. Cruz of Ocala, FL is 4-5.

It looked like undefeated super middleweight Ronald Ellis would have a short night as he battered Taneal Goyco all over the ring in the first round of their scheduled six-round bout. Ellis continued to have Goyco in trouble throughout their affair, and dropped Goyco with a right hand in round three. Goyco hung tough, but took many power shots, and Ellis looked impressive in winning by shutout scores of 60-53 on all cards.

Ellis of Lynn, MA is now 15-0-2. Goyco of Philadelphia 9-11.

Tramaine Williams won a six-round unanimous decision over Antonio Rodriguez in a featherweight bout.

Williams landed quick combinations, and cut Rodriguez over his right eye in the final round.

Williams of New Haven, CT won by scores of 60-53, 59-55 and 58-56 to raise his mark to 15-0. Rodriguez of Mexico is 12-21.

Joey Alday, Jr. kept his knockout streak intact by stopping Michael Crain at 1:28 of round three of their scheduled 4-round junior middleweight bout.

Alday dropped Crain round two with a hard combination, and finished him off with a hard left to the body in round three.

Alday of Odessa, Texas is now 7-0. Crain of Smyrna, DE is 1-2.