RESULTS: Luis Alberto Lopez defeats Ray Ximenez Jr.

Mexican challenger Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez out-boxed Ray “Valentino” Ximenez, Jr., of Dallas, in last Thursday night’s main event to capture the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) International featherweight title, in the third installment of RJJ Boxing on UFC Fight Pass® series, streamed live from The Event Center at Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish, Washington.





(Photo credit: Mike Blair)

Fighting in front of a sold-out crowd, Lopez (17-1, 8 KOs) established a quick pace early, firing effective combinations, until the fight was halted after eight round due to a cut over his Ximenez’ (18-2, 4 KOs) left eye, the result of an unintentional head butt.

In the co-featured event, Tacoma (WA) light heavyweight Juan Jackson improved to 2-0 with a win by four-round unanimous decision over his previously undefeated Oregonian opponent, John Peak (3-1, 1 KO).





Alaskan light heavyweight Taylor Shirley also moved to 2-0 with a four-round unanimous decision victory against Luis Iniguez (1-2-1), of Vancouver, Washington.

Moldovan super middleweight Alex Cazac (1-2), fighting out of Portland, OR, and Tacoma welterweight Nicholas Jefferson (8-0, 5 KOs) were both winners by way of four-round unanimous decisions, respectively, over Roman Avetisyan (0-2) and Antonio Neal (4-10, 3 KOs).

Below are the official results:

OPFFICIAL RESULTS

MAIN EVENT – VACANT WBO INTERNATIONAL FEATHERWIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Luis Alberto Lopez (17-1, 8 KOs), Mexacali, Baja California, Mexico

WTDEC8 (80-72, 78-74, 77-75)

Ray Ximenez, Jr. (18-2, 4 KOs), Dallas, TX

(Lopez won the WBO International featherweight title).

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS

Juan Jackson (2-0, 0 KOs), Tacoma, WA

WDEC4 (39-37, 39-37, 39-37)

John Peak (3-1, 1 KO), Bonney Lake, OR

LiIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS

Taylor Shirley (2-0, 1 KO), Fairbanks, AK.

WDEC4 (40-36, 40-36, 39-37)

Luis Iniguez (1-2-1, 0 KOs), Vancouver, WA

JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS (4)

Gerardo Esquivel (1-1), Medford, OR

WDEC4 (40-36, 40-36, 39-37)

Shae Green (3-1-1, 1 KO), Kent, WA

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Alex Cazac (1-2), Portland, OR by way of Moldova.

WDEC4 (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Roman Avetisyan (0-2), Pasco, WA

WELTERWEIGHTS

Nicholas Jefferson (8-0, 5 KOs), Tacoma, WA

WDEC4 (40-36, 40-36, 39-36)

Antonio Neal (4-10, 3 KOs), Granger, CA.

