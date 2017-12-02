Results: Liam Conroy stops Chris Hobbs

Liam Conroy successfully defended his English light-heavyweight belt with a ninth-round stoppage win over Chris Hobbs on Friday night.

Cumbria’s Conroy was making the first defence of his national strap, taking on Southampton’s Hobbs at The Venue in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

In a bout scheduled for 10, the 25-year-old champion began to gradually take control of a competitive clash after the midway point.

With Hobbs already cut by his left eye, Conroy forced the stoppage in the penultimate round as referee Terry O’Connor stepped in at 2mins 55secs of the ninth as the champion improved his record to 15-13-1 (7KOs).

“I’m delighted to get the win,” said Conroy. “It was a good, tough fight and a welcome one to finish off the year.

“My team will be looking at a few options for 2018 and I’d like a shot at the British title if we can get it. I want big fights and, most importantly, I want to be fighting for more titles but I trust my team to make the right moves.”

MTK Global’s Johnney Roye was in Conroy’s corner and praised the English champion’s patient performance.

“It was a good stoppage win in a very hard fight,” said Roye. “Hobbs was very awkward and very tough, but Liam still found a way to secure the victory.

“It was a close fight and Liam started getting to the lad around rounds six and seven. He didn’t make him pay until round nine, but I was happy with his performance.

“We’re going to sit down with the rest of the MTK team and plot a course for him. We’ll be looking at the British and Commonwealth titles and we’ll see what suits Liam best.”