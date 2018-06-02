Results: Kinigamazi Out-Hustles Blanco To Remain WBF World Champion

World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Super Featherweight Champion Patrick Kinigamazi, from Rwanda but based in Switzerland, made the second successful defense of his title Friday night, June 1, when he fended off a game challenge by Nicaraguan Ramiro Blanco.





In the main event of a show promoted by Tundra Promotions at the Salle bout du Monde in Geneva, Kinigamazi and Blaco went toe-to-toe for twelve rounds and made it a very entertaining night for the fans in attendance.

But 35-year-old Kinigamazi, a pro for almost twelve years, used his superior experience and strength to bank most of the stanzas, while Blanco (22) was often left wanting despite trying his hardest and always being competitive.

After twelve high-paced rounds of boxing, judges Christophe Hembert, Beat Hausammann and Jean-Marcel Nartz all scored the fight 116-112 in favour of Kinigamazi, who won the title almost exactly one year ago. Referee was Thomas Walser.

Patrick Kinigamazi took his excellent record to 29-2 (4), and Ramiro Blanco, a former WBA regional titlist, drops to 17-3-3 (10).