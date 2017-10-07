Results: Joseph Landeros defeats Orlando Garcia

In 16-year-old Californian Jose “El Tigre” Landeros, extended his perfect streak, clinching his 11th victory with 11 KOs, by beating Orlando “Meteorito” Garcia (19-27-0, 14 KOs) in the co-main event of the title fight for the WBC FECOMBOX middleweight, between Saúl “La Fiera” Román and his challenger, Alfredo Méndez, on the card called “The roar of the Beast”, held last Friday at the Polideportivo Juan S. Millán in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico.

The card was presented by Boxing Club Promotions.





Exercising constant pressure and insatiable body attack, the California fighter forced Garcia to make a clear defensive fight. Garcia was sent twice to the canvas with body blows in the third round. The second one was definitive for Landeros’s triumph in a superbantam division bout.

On his winning streak, Landeros said: “If my career ended at this moment, that 11-0, with 11 knockouts, would mean absolutely nothing. It is, for now, just a number in a long career in which I still have a lot to go through. The most important thing about this fight is for me was the fact that it took place in Culican, a new venue for me, before a large number of family members who live near Culiacán and who never had the opportunity to see me fight in person.”

“Now, a few days off and again at the gym to schedule at least one more fight this year,” he concluded.

In the main event of the show, Saúl Román (42-11-0; 35KOs), a native of Culiacán and based in Tijuana, Baja California, successfully performed for the third time in a row at the Polideportivo Juan S. Millan, knocking in two rounds challenger Alfredo “Fredy” Méndez, of Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, Mexico, (17-15-1).

It was the fifth consecutive win for Roman.





In other notable fights of the night, superbantam Valentino “Picoco” León Jr de Culiacán, knocked out Alejandro Nery Miranda in 3, to improve his mark to 10-0-1 (7 knockouts), while Angel Hernandez, from Chihuahua, Mexico, spectacularly knocked out Antonio Perea in 2 rounds.

In the rest of the card:

Edy Valencia KO 3 Armando Cardona, Lightweight.

Alberto Beltrán KO Luis Valdéz; Superwelter.

Martin Ceyca KO 3 Jose Mario Flores; Lightweight.

Ernesto Beltrán UD Jesus Beltrán; 4 rounds, Heavyweight.





Alvaro de Hora tied with Salvador Urbina; 4 rounds, Welter.

Jorge Zavala KO4 Juan Graxiola; Welter