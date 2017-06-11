Results: Jose Haro defeats Daniel Franco

Last night on CBS Sports Network, Utah fab-favorite Jose Haro (13-1-1, 7 KOs) captured the vacant United States Boxing Association (USBA) featherweight title, stopping former USBA title holder Daniel “Twitch” Franco in the eighth round, in the “KO Night Boxing: WAR In WinnaVegas” main event, which aired live on CBS Sports Network from WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan, Iowa.

"KO Night Boxing: WAR In WinnaVegas" was presented by KO Night Boxing LLC, in association with Roc Nation Sports, Ringside Ticket Inc. and WinnaVegas Resort Casino.

The 29-year-old Haro (14-1-1, 8 KOs), ranked No. 14 by the USBA going into the fight, extended his win streak to seven (6-0-1). He dropped No. 5 USBA-ranked Franco (15-2-3, 10 KOs) with a powerful overhand right in the eighth. Franco beat the count but was floored by a brutal right later in the round and referee Celestino Ruiz immediately halted the bout. Haro is promoted by Whitfield Hayden Promotions





Soon after the fight, Franco was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery to stop two brain bleeds, He remained in a coma today, according to his promoter, Roc Nation Sports.

“Everybody associated with ‘KO Night Boxing’ and Neon Star Sports& Entertainment has Daniel Franco and his family in our hearts and prayers,” promoter John Andersen said.

Dallas lightweight Manuel Rey “The Punisher” Rojas (15-3, 4 KOs) won a close but unanimous 10-round decision over WBC Oriental Super Lightweight Champion Zhimin Wang (8-2, 3 KOs), of China, in the co-featured event.

Manuel Rey Rojas (R) won an entertaining bout against Zhimin Wang





In the CBS Sports Network opener, Chicago super featherweight prospect Giovanni Mioletti (8-0, 2 KOs) remained undefeated as a professional, stopping Las Vegas’ Sal Lopez (4-2) in the fifth round.

Team Mioletti celebrated after Gio’s knockout victory

