Results: Jonathan Steele defeats Steven Upsher

Right idea, wrong fight”, those were the words of Dallas welterweight, Jonathan Steele who gained his 8th victory as a professional on WFC 87 at Meadows Racetrack and Casino. Steele, who entered the ring on Saturday with 9 fights under his belt squared off against the seasoned veteran, Steven Upsher, 25-5-1(6kos), who was attempting a comeback bid in front of his hometown crowd.

Steele dominated the fight from the opening bell, banging Upsher to the body, which ultimately led to the 31 fight veteran to quit in the 5th round of their scheduled 8 round bout.

“We took the fight on a two week notice. My initial fight on May 18th was canceled, and Upsher’s opponent pulled out at the last minute. I didn’t care what his record was, or who he fought. I knew he had never faced a guy like me before.” Steele added.

The 27-year old former United States Marine is managed by Dallas based boxing manager, Adrian Clark.