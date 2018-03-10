Results: Jesse Rodriguez Scores First Round KO

Last night at the Mi Mercado Event Center in San Antonio, TX, TMB & PRB Entertainment, sponsored by Mikey Garcia Promotions, presented “Friday Night Fights”. Special guests Mikey Garcia, Abner Mares and Bones Adams were all in attendance.

In the main event, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (5-0, 3 KOs), fighting out of the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy, defeated Jose “El Cuate” Casiano (0-2) by way of first round knockout. A right hook to the head put Casiano down for the count at the 1:33 mark of round one.





In the co-main event, Angel Alejandro (2-0, 1KO) went the distance with Jose Elizondo (2-6-1), winning a unanimous decision. Scorecards read 40-35 and 39-36 twice, all in favor of Alejandro. Alejandro dropped Elizando in round one before cruising to victory.

Undercard Results

(4-round super-middleweight bout)

Patrick Clarke(1-0, 1 KO) defeated Taylor Saucedo (0-4). A left hook to the head ended the bout at the 2:59 mark of round one.

(4-round Middleweight bout)

Steven Ramos (2-0, 2 KOs) defeated Jacob Landin (0-2). Aright hook by Ramos dropped Landin in the early part of round two, then a straight left followed, ending the bout.





(4-round jr bantamweight bout)

Aaron Morales (1-0, 1 KO)defeated Jorge De Leon (0-2)by way of first round knockout. A left hook to the body put De Leon down, ending the bout at the 1:42 mark.

(4-round heavyweight bout)

Brandon Glanton defeated Tyrrel Herndon. Herndon was disqualified for holding and quit. The bout was stopped at the 1:02 mark of round three.

(4-round Featherweight bout)

Vincente Loredo (1-0, 1 KO) defeated Ben Guerrero (0-2). A flurry of punches by Loredo ended the bout at the 1:23 mark of round three, giving Loredo the TKO victory.