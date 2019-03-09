RESULTS: Javier Chacon defeats Luis Emanuel Cusolito

In front of a packed crowd last night at the Comercio Club in Villa Dolores, Argentina, super bantamweight veteran Javier “Chispita” Chacon scored a mild upset by defeating fellow Argentinean Luis Emanuel Cusolito via 10-round unanimous decision.





Fighting in the main event of an event presented by Sampson Boxing and Tello Box (and in the finals of tournament to determine a world-ranking for the winner), Chacon (28-4-1, 9 KOs) turned up the heat on Cusolito (now 27-3-0-1 NC, 21 KOs) to win by scores of 96-93, 97-93 and 98-92. The close and entertaining fight saw Cusolito deducted two points by referee Gerardo Poggi, one in the seventh round for holding and again in the eighth for low blows.

By winning, Chacon, a former two-time world-title challenger, also picked up the Argentina (FAB) and South American Super Bantamweight Championships. After the fight, 37-year-old Chacon dedicated the victory to his wife and children, his brother and coach: former featherweight world champion Pablo Chacon, and to the boys who also train at the Las Heras gym.

“I want to be a world champion before my retirement, so I ask my promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz, to get me another chance,” said a jubilant Chacon.





To win the tournament, in addition to Cusolito, Chacon had to knock out respected veterans Claudio Echegaray and Roman Reinoso. In March 2014, Chacon lost a unanimous decision to then WBA Champion Anselmo Moreno. And then in November of the same year, he was in a close fight with new champion Jamie McDonnell when he tragically dislocated his shoulder in round nine and was forced to stop.

“I am very proud of Javier Chacon for this upset victory,” said promoter Sampson Lewkowicz. “He has shown he is still a world contender in the bantamweight or super bantamweight divisions, worthy to be rated by any organization. I will give everything I have to secure one last title shot for this proud warrior and may he finally wear the world championship belt when I do.”

OTHER RESULTS

Ckari Cani Mansilla TKO 7 Walter Serda

Mayco Estadella DRAW 4 Leandro Medina

Ricardo Aquino UD 4 Brian Núñez

Martín Bulacio KO 1 Julio Rojas

Joel Mafauad TKO 1 Emilio Aibar