Results: Jaron Ennis defeats George Sosa

Victory Boxing Promotions and Now Boxing Promotions fighters Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Carlos “El Tiburon” Sanchez finished 2017 strong over the weekend, with wins in Philadelphia and Mexicali, respectively. Standout flyweight prospect Manuel Flores also won in Mexicali, securing his third win since his professional debut earlier this year.

At the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Friday, Ennis entered the venue to thunderous applause from the local crowd, who hadn’t seen the hometown favorite in action in the city since June. Ennis faced New Jersey’s George “El Terrible” Sosa, and looked sharp en route to a second round stoppage. A series of body punches took Sosa to the canvas, but he rose to face Ennis again. As Ennis returned, this time in the southpaw stance, he punished Sosa with a body shot and right hook to the face that led to the referee calling an end to the action at 1:09 of the second round. The 20 year old Ennis impressed fans and media alike with his composure and precision in the bout.





“2018 will be a standout year for Boots Ennis,” said Victory Boxing Promoter founder and promoter Christopher Middendorf. “With the talent that Boots brings the ring, both Cameron [Dunkin] and I agree he has unlimited potential.” Fans wishing to see Ennis’ bout can do so when the broadcast of the event replays on Eleven Sports on December 6th at midnight EST.

The next evening, in Mexicali, Mexico, Carlos “El Tiburon” Sanchez secured his 15th win in a first round stoppage over Jose Luis Leal. Sanchez dropped his opponent early in the round, and followed up the knockdown with a vicious assault that included an uppercut and head shot that sent Leal back to the canvas for the second, and last time.

Flyweight Manuel Flores was the star of the evening, with a third round technical knockout over local tough guy Genaro Rodriguez, who lost the bout by stoppage after being warned for spitting out his mouthpiece several times. Rodriguez was in trouble three separate times during the bout, with Manuel Flores working his body, prompting the fighter to postpone the inevitable stoppage the only way he knew how – sending his mouthpiece careening to the canvas. Flores was accosted by fans and media after the bout. Flores will return in 2017, with a December 16th appearance in Atlanta.