Results: Issac Avela stops Alejandro Frias

Tonight at the Explanada de Expoplaza in Aguascalientes, MX, Sugar Promotions presented “New Blood”. In the 10-round main event Issac “Canelito” Avelar (14-0, 9 KOs) captured the WBC FECOMBOX

Featherweight title with a TKO victory over Alejandro Frias (6-3-1, 3 KOs).

Avelar, a southpaw who was fighting in front of his hometown fans, applied pressure from the opening bell, forcing Frias to fight going backwards. Avelar used a lot of faints to keep Frias off balance, giving him opportunities to a land a lot of power shots. In the middle rounds, Avelar was overpowering the taller Frias, forcing him fight off the ropes. As the fight entered the later rounds, Frias was starting to fade, as Avelar maintained a steady attack. In the tenth and final round, Avelar landed a flurry of punches to the head and body of Frias, forcing the referee to stop the bout at the .40 second mark. Avelar, who is managed by Prince Ranch Boxing’s Greg Hannely, remained undefeated.





“I wanted to give my hometown fans a great victory,” said Issac Avelar. “Capturing the WBC FECOMBOX title is a goal I set for myself at the beginning of this year. I know with hard work, I’ll be able to fight for more WBC titles as I march up the rankings. I’m very grateful to all the people who helped me get to this point in my career. I’m also thankful to all my family and friends who came out and supported me tonight. My career is about to take off.”

In the 8-round co-main event, NABF Junior Flyweight champion, Damien “Sugar” Vazquez (13-0, 6 KOs), remained undefeated with at fifth round knockout over Miguel Lizardo (0-2-1). Vazquez was landing at will and wobbled Lizardo in round three. Vazquez stayed patient and used a nice counter punching attack to dominate the fight. A straight left in round five sent Lizardo to the deck, ending the bout at the 1:57 mark.

UNDERCARD RESULTS

6-round Super Flyweight Female Bout

In a very competitive action fight, Cristina Mora (7-0-2, 4 KOs) and Gabriela Sanchez (3-2-1) battled for six hard rounds. Mora used her superior boxing skills to land clean shots from a distance. Sanchez had her moments as she used her pressure style to get inside of Mora, landing some nice power shots. More landed a straight right in round two that bloodied the nose of Sanchez, who was bleeding the rest of the fight. Mora edged Sanchez in the later rounds giving her a split decision victory. Scorecards read 58-55, 57-56 for Mora and 57-56 for Sanchez. Mora remains undefeated.

6-round Featherweight Bout

Local native Edwing Davila (17-0, 10 KOs) defeated Carlos Rocha (3-2-1) with an impressive fourth round TKO. Davila dropped Rocha in round three with a vicious body shot. Rocha survived the round only to get stopped after being dropped three time in round four. Fight was stopped at the 2:24 mark of round four.





6-round Super Lightweight Bout

Denver Colorado’s Donovan Estrella (11-0, 4 KOs) remained undefeated with a unanimous decision victory against Antonio Camacho (1-5, 1 KO). Estrella controlled the fight with precise punching, lateral movement and a constant body attack. Scorecards read 60-54 twice, 59-55.

4-round Light Flyweight Female Bout

In an all-out war, Mayran Salazar (7-2) defeated Naomi Arellano (4-1, 1 KO) by unanimous decision. Arellano, who suffered her first loss, was in every round, but was out gunned by Salazar, who landed the cleaner shots. Both fighters landed nice power shots, but it was Salazar who wobbled Arellano in round three. Scorecards read 39-37 twice and 40-36 all in favor of Salazar.

4-round Light Heavyweight Bout

Las Vegas’ Kye Brooks improved to (2-0, 2 KO) with a devastating first round KO over Antonio Reyes, who was making his pro debut. A left-hook, right hand combo sent Reyes to the canvas in the opening minuet. After Reyes got up, Brooks then ended the bout with a powerful straight right hand. The bout was stopped at the 1:47 mark of round one.

# # #