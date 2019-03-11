RESULTS: Israil Madrimov Scores Stunning Second Round Knockout

Uzbek star Israil ‘The Dream’ Madrimov, (2-0, 2KO), fighting in his second professional bout on Saturday night, March 9, scored a stunning second round knockout of Frank ‘The Rooster’ Rojas, (24-3-0, 23 KOs), in their scheduled ten-round bout at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY. The fight was telecast live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK. With the victory, Madrimov made the first defense of his WBA Inter-Continental Super Welterweight Title.





Attacking from the opening bell with a full arsenal of power shots to the head and body, the 24-year-old Madrimov dropped Rojas with a blistering combination in the second stanza as the valiant Venezuelan beat the count of referee Benjy Esteves. Trained by the renowned Joel Diaz in Indio, CA, Madrimov went on the attack and earned the knockout with a vicious combination as the fight was stopped at the time of 1:56 of the round.

Following the fight, Madrimov expressed interest in fighting for a world title in the near future. ‘I’m ready for a world title fight right now, I’d love to face the WBO Champion Jaime Munguia, that would be a great fight for the fans.”

Madrimov is promoted by World of Boxing who last week announced a partnership with Matchroom Boxing for his future fights.





“Israil was outstanding last night, we believe he is ready for a world title fight right now and we look forward to working with Matchroom Boxing to facilitate that, “ said Andrei Ryanbinsky, head of World of Boxing.

Stated manager Vadim Kornilov, “Israil wanted to fight for a world title in his professional debut and his performances continue to validate that he’s ready. We’d love to fight Jaime Munguia this year. Both fight on DAZN so there’s no network or promotional obstacles and this would be a very big fight in Southern California.”

Madrimov made history in his pro debut on November 24, 2018 which was uniquely scheduled for an unprecedented ten-rounds. The 24-year-old Madrimov knocked out Vladimir Hernandez in the sixth round of their battle in Atlantic City, New Jersey earning the WBA Inter-Continental Super Welterweight Title. Hernandez was a very tough test for the pro debut, having previously twice beaten top undefeated prospect Danny Valdivia (14-0), in his direct bouts prior to facing Madrimov.

Prior to turning professional Madrimov was the Gold Medal winner at the 2018 and 2017 Asian Games capping an extraordinary amateur career. Capable of fighting aggressively in the orthodox or southpaw stance, Madrimov thrilled the crowd in Atlantic City with his all-action style and capped his pro debut victory with a spectacular, high-flying backflip.