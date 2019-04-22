RESULTS: Gilbert Venegas Jr. stops Adam Ealoms

This past Saturday at the Scottish Rite Theatre in downtown San Antonio, welterweight’s Gilbert Venegas Jr. (11-1, 7 KOs) and Hector Coronado (2-0, 2 KO), both who are managed by Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing and promoted by TMB & PRB Entertainment, scored impressive knockout victories.





Venegas stopped Adam Ealoms (3-17-3, 1 KO) by way of a brutal fourth round knockout. A powerful overhand right landed flush on the chin of Ealoms, sending him straight to the canvas, forcing the referee to end the bout immediately.

“I felt like my old self fighting at my normal weight,” said Venegas, who cut down to 140 lbs. in his last bout. “In my last bout I was totally weight drained and it cost me. This time I was way stronger going into the ring and I got the knockout. It felt great to get back in the win column.”

Coronado, a rising prospect from Del Rio, Texas, scored a first-round knockout Jesus Angulo (4-13, 3 KOs). Coronado ended the bout with a flurry of punches toward the later half of round one.





“I’m very happy with the way my career has started,” said Coronado. “I just want to stay busy and continue to learn my craft as a professional fighter. I have a great team around me, and I know with hard work, many doors will open up.”

“With Venegas fighting at this normal weight, he can compete with anyone in the division.” said manager Greg Hannley. “Coronado has all the talent in the world to become something special in this sport. Both fighters are a staple of the Prince Ranch Boxing brand and I’ll be exploring other fights for them in the near future.”

“I was very impressed with Venegas because he knocked out a very durable opponent,” said TMB & PRB Entertainment promoter Rick Morones Jr., “Coronado is a young lion with power in both hands. We have a lot of talented young fighters that we are grooming for the championship level. After a few more years these kids will be ready for their shot at a world title.”

“We had a very nice crowd in attendance this past Saturday,” said Alex Draghici of TMB & PRB Entertainment. “Venegas and Coronado both delivered spectacular performances.”