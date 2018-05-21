Boxing Results from Charlotte, North Carolina; More

Results from last Thursday night’s card at The Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Rosalinda Rodriguez (6-0, 2 KOs) captured the WIBA Bantamweight title with an 8th round stoppage over Ivana Coleman (1-10)

Santario Martin (4-3) won a six-round unanimous decision over Curtis Waller (1-6-1) in a light heavyweight bout. All three judges scored it 59-55

Andrew Stroud (4-0) won a six-round unanimous decision over Frank Gonzalez (3-1) in a super bantamweight bout. Scores were 58-55, 56-55 and 57-55

Willie Harvey (2-0-1, 2 KOs) won via 1st round stoppage at 1:53 over Mose Smith (0-3) in a heavyweoght.

Alexander Dedovets (5-1-2) won a six-round unanimous decision over over Alejandro Esquilin Santiago (0-3) in a heavyweight bout. All three judges scored it 60-54

Mathew Strode (25-6) won a six-round unanimous decision over Dennis Sharpe (17-26-4) in a middleweight bout. Scores were 60-54 twice and 59-55.

Francisco Vazquez Irizarry (3-0) won a four-round unanimous decision over Kevin Cooper (1-15) in a lightweight bout. All three judges 40-36

Tivan Young (1-0, 1 KO) won via 1st round TKO over Hakeem Atkinson (0-4) in a junior wlterweight bout. The time as 1:52.

Leading Amateur Akay teams up with Goodwin

Goodwin Boxing are delighted to announce the signing of successful amateur Jamal Akay. Jamal won 22 of his 26 contests winning the Haringey Box Cup on three occasions and reached the ABA Novices finals.

Akay from Maida Vale in London competed for the All Stars Gym as an amateur and will now be trained as a professional by the up and coming trainer Daley Perales.

Akay who has power in both hands is going to make a fantastic professional and has always had a style suited to the professional ranks.

“The plan is for Jamal to make his professional debut on 8th September at York Hall” said Steve. “This will be an exciting journey and I am delighted that Jamal has chosen me to guide this. Jamal’s father Muf will be looking after the Commercial side of his career and I believe this partnership will be very fruitful”.