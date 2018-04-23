Results From Action-packed Brooklyn Saturday Night Card

Saturday night at the historic Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, Evander Holyfield’s The Real Deal Boxingin association with World of Boxingpresented an action-packed nine-bout card entitled ‘Real Deal, Showcase Series III’. The entire card was streamed live on CBS Sports Interactive.





In the main event, Josue ‘The Prodigy’ Vargas, (11-1-0, 7 KO’s), of Bronx, NY via Aguadilla, Puerto Rico and Victor Vazquez (signed to Kings Promotions), (10-4-0, 4 KO’s), of Yonkers, NY clashed in an epic battle that epitomizes what The Real Deal Boxing stands for. Fighting almost entirely in the proverbial phone booth through the first six rounds, Vargas would finally gain the upper-hand as Vazquez’s corner saw their warrior endure too much punishment and stopped the bout at the 2:28 mark of the seventh round. With the fans on their feet throughout, both warriors displayed the type of courage that should make them fan favorites moving forward.

In the junior middleweight division, 2016 Olympic Silver Medalist Shakhram Giyasov, (2-0-0, 1 KO), went the distance but looked sensational in a six-round decision win over the valiant Gabor Gorbics, (24-11-0, 14 KO’s) of Hungary. Giyasov impressed the crowd of Russian supporters displaying a wealth of world class talent in only his second professional bout.

In a controversial move by the New York State Athletic Commission, the eight-round bantamweight clash between undefeated 2012 Olympian Duke Micah(21-0-0, 18 KO’s), of Accra, Ghana and Yoan Boyeaux, (41-5-0, 26 KO’s), was cancelled after the weigh-in. With Micah weighing in at 117.2 and Boyeaux at 121.6, the commission declared the weigh disparity too great to let the fight contracted at 122lbs. continue. The bout will hopefully be rescheduled with an announcement pending.

Heavyweight prospect Sergey Kuzmin, (12-0-0, 8 KO’s), of St. Petersburg, Russia knocked Jeremiah Karpency, (15-2-1, 6 KO’s), of Adah, PA, in the sixth round (1:57) of their scheduled ten rounder. Making his local debut, the 30-year-old, Kuzmin dropped the game but outgunned Karpency three times enroute to the victory.





2016 Olympian Batyr Akhmedov, (4-0-0, 3 KO’s), fighting out of Crimea, Russia stopped Oscar‘Verdugo’ Barajas, (18-6-1, 9 KO’s), of Michoacan de Ocampo, Mexico in the fourth round (0:56). The heavy-handed southpaw displayed a full arsenal dropping the valiant Mexican three times to earn the stoppage.

Making his second straight appearance at the Kings Theatre 2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist Murodjon Akhmadaliev, (2-0-0, 2 KO) looked sensational with a fourth-round stoppage (1:19) of battle-tested veteran Carlos Gaston Suarez, (7-5-3, 2 KO’s), of Buenos Aires, Argentina in a scheduled six-round junior lightweight bout.

Welterweights saw action in a hotly contested battle as Mathew Gonzalez, (5-0-0,3 KO’s) of Ridgewood, New York, won a four-round unanimous decision over Demetrius Wilson, (2-7-0), of Florissant, MO. Scores were 40-36 twice and 39-37.

Former amateur standout, Brooklyn’s Justin Biggs, (4-0-0, 4 KO’s), continued to impress as a professional with a fourth-round stoppage of previously undefeated Hungarian prospect Dominik Csaba Karoly(2-0-1, 1 KO.) The bout was stopped at the end of the stanza on the advice of the ringside physician.





In a very spirited four-round junior featherweight clash, Oscar Moreno, (6-0-0, 5 KO’s), of Mexico City, Mexico, stayed undefeated with a six-round split decision over Rafael Castillo, (1-2-0) of Bronx, NY. Scores were 39-37 twice for Moreno and 40-36 for Castillo.

Opening the night in the cruiserweight division, 2016 Olympian Kennedy Katende, (4-0-0, 1 KO), of Rubaga, Ghana, stayed undefeated, winning a six round split decision over Luther Smith, (10-3-0, 9 KO’s), of Bowie, MD. Scores were 58-56 twice for Katende and 58-56 for Smith.