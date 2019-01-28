RESULTS: Feigenbutz Stops Opalach In Germany

Vincent Feigenbutz (30-2, 27 KOs) celebrated his 30th career win on Saturday night as the German talent targets World honours following a fifth-round TKO victory over Przemyslaw Opalach (27-3, 22 KOs).





In his hometown of Karlsruhe, in front of a sold out crowd at the Ufgauhalle, Feigenbutz produced a mature performance that belied his 23 years.

Feigenbutz dominated from the opening bell with a measured yet powerful display, which saw referee Joerg Milke wave off proceedings in the fifth round following another vicious onslaught from the young German.

With 48 knockouts between them, it was unlikely that the fight, billed as ‘The Battle of Karlsruhe, would go the distance, and while Feigenbutz improved his impressive 84% knockout ratio, Opalach suffered his first knockout defeat.





With 2019 getting off to the best possible start, Feigenbutz plans to continue his impressive rise up the super middleweight ranks as he sets his sights firmly on World glory. “My goal is to fight for World titles,” said Feigenbutz. “I want to test myself against the best boxers in the world, and I believe I am ready!”

“That was another impressive performance from Vince,” said promoter Nisse Sauerland. “He showed his maturity, and proved once again, why he is one of the most fearsome punchers in the division. There are a lot of exciting fights out there for him, and as he showed tonight, he would be a serious test for any of the big names in the division. It’s now our job to make those fights happen!”

On the undercard, Araik Marutjan produced the KO of the night as he caught his resilient opponent Islam Teffahi in the final round with a devastating looping right hand that had Teffahi asleep before he hit the canvas. The impressive victory saw the Ulli Wegner trained fighter and 2016 Olympian move to 8-0.

Mushin Cason and Jonnie Rice Score Knockouts in Mexico

This past Saturday in Tijuana, MX, cruiserweight Muhsin “The Spartan” Cason (4-0, 2 KOs), and heavyweight Jonnie Rice (10-3, 6 KOs), both who are managed by Prince Ranch Boxing’s Greg Hannley, scored knockout victories in their scheduled 4-round bouts.

Cason, the younger brother of former two-time heavyweight world champion, Hasim Rahman, controlled the action from the opening bell by using his jab. He ended his bout with a straight left to the body.

“This was my first time fighting in Mexico and I got the knockout,” said Muhsin Cason, a former D-1 athlete who played wide receiver at Maryland. “I’m looking to get right back in the ring, hopefully in February. I want to stay busy this year and climb up the rankings.

Rice, who is trained by former world champion, Wayne McCullough, landed a powerful right cross to the head of his opponent, stopping him in the middle of the 2nd round. Rice dictated the pace the entire bout.

“This was my 3rd fight with Wayne and I can see the difference in my performances,” said Rice. “My goal is to keep improving and getting better. I’m confident I can march up these rankings and land a big fight. I’ll be back in the gym this week.”

“Cason and Rice are both making strides to becoming better fighters,” said Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing. “With more experience under their belt, they can become a force in their respected divisions. I have plans to keep them both busy this year.”