Results: Falcao dominates Gutierrez; eager to face the best

Rising star and WBC #13 rated middleweight Yamaguchi Falcao scored a one-sided eight round decision over tough veteran Richar Gutierrez Saturday, March 31 at the Marina Bay SportsPlex in Quincy, MA.





Fighting in front of a national audience on ESPN2, the bout got off to a strange start when Gutierrez was incorrectly credited with a knockdown in the opening seconds after stepping on Falcao’s foot then landing a punch. The 2012 Olympic medalist immediately got back on his feet and made Gutierrez pay the price from bell to bell.

(Photo credit: Damon Gonzalez (Latinbox Sports)

Falcao dominated the fight with hard jabs and crisp straight lefts, scoring a knockdown in the closing moments of the fifth. The game Gutierrez attempted to throw Falcao off by regularly clinching and using roughhouse tactics but was unsuccessful.

Scores were 79-73, 78-72 and 78-71.





Falcao is now 15-0 with 7 KO’s and Gutierrez falls to 30-18-2 (19 KO’s).

“Gutierrez was an experienced and sometimes dirty fighter,” said Falcao, who fights out of Plant City, FL and proudly represents his native Brazil. “I had a job to do and went out there and did it. I’d like to thank my team who did a great job of getting me ready for this fight and helped me bring the victory home.”

Falcao, who has been turned down by a number of notable middleweights, is eager as ever to get his shot at another top 160 pound fighter.

“I believe when I’m at my best I can compete with anybody in the division. I want the opportunity to fight for a world title and show everybody who I am.”





Details for Falcao’s next fight will be available shortly.