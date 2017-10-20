Results: Ennis and Daranyi win

Victory Boxing Promotions, along with Now Boxing Promotions, saw two of its top prospects in action last weekend, with Jaron “Boots” Ennis (16-0, 14KO) and Adam Daranyi (13-0, 12KO) finishing their respective opponents inside of a round each in Virginia.

On paper, Ennis was facing his toughest opponent to date in Ayi Bruce (23-14, 15KO) in a six-round bout at welterweight. It took the twenty year old just a minute and 37 seconds to break down the overmatched Bruce, before the referee, William Johnson, called a halt to the bout. Ennis capped off the weekend at Philadelphia’s prestigious Briscoe Awards, where the prospect took home “Rookie of the Year” honors for 2016. It was his third Briscoe Award. Ennis is among the busiest prospects in boxing, having fought eight times already in 2017. He returns to the ring in November.





Adam Daranyi used his talent, size and ring generalship to outclass Fabian Lyimo (23-8-2, 15KO). The super welterweight’s range and footwork were on display over 1 minute, 32 seconds, as he attacked Lyimo patiently from all angles. The referee, Mark D’Attilio, ended the contest after a swift and hard knockdown. The Canadian also expects to see action in November.

Victory Boxing and Now Boxing Promotions are expected to keep Ennis and Daranyi busy through the end of 2017, with 2018 seeing both fighters on television and facing tougher and tougher competition.

For more information on Victory Boxing Promotions, visit www.victoryboxingpromotions.com. For more information on Now Boxing Promotions, visit www.nowboxingpromotions.com.