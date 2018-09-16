RESULTS: Derrick Webster decisions Milton Nunez

Super middleweight Derrick “Take it to the Bank” Webster (28-1, 14 KOs) was back in action on Saturday night, defeating 56-bout veteran Milton Nunez in an eight-round unanimous decision. Hosted by Dee Lee Promotions, this card was held at the PAL Center in Hockessin, Delaware.





“He was a tough dude,” Webster said after the win. “He has more than 50 fights, so he knew how to survive. He has been in there with guys like GGG and Danny Jacobs, so we knew he was bringing a lot of experience into the ring tonight. I hit him with some really good shots, and a couple of times I thought I was going to get him out of there, but he was able to recover pretty quickly. He led a lot with his head, so I had to be leery and make sure I didn’t get hit with anything unnecessary. In the end, we got the win, and that is all that really matters.”

Webster did a good job of working the body early while keeping Nunez at range with his jab and quick footwork. The Glassboro, N.J. native also did well with mixing up his attack, switching levels and leading his offense with a variety of different looks. The shiftiness of his body movement also disabled any potential offensive bursts from Nunez. Defensively, Webster was able to consistently make his opponent miss throughout the eight-frame contest by slipping punches and keeping his feet in motion.

Nunez remained inside a tough defensive shell during most of this bout, but Webster was able to break through by firing hooks around his guard and coming underneath with sharp uppercuts. That change in angles also enabled him to come through the front door with lead left hands as well.

The end of the 5th round saw Webster put Nunez in some trouble, but the bell rang before he could finish what he started. After tossing a couple of throwaway jabs, he came around with a left hook that made Nunez stumble, which led to a heavy exchange with the gritty Colombian over the final moments of the frame.





Webster continued to maintain his control over the remaining three rounds of action, sticking to an effective game plan that was designed by head trainer Denny Brown. When the final bell rang to make this bout official, Brown was certainly satisfied with the performance that was put forth by his fighter.

When the ringside judges were called upon for their viewpoints, Webster saw himself victorious by scores of 80-72 (twice) and 79-73, giving him the 28th win of his professional campaign over a tough veteran in Nunez.

Currently the no. 8 ranked super middleweight in the United States, Webster now sets his sights on moving up the rankings and working himself even closer to the goal of an eventual world title shot.