RESULTS: Davtaev, Salamov & Idigov win in Grozny

All three of Salita Promotions’ Russian contenders emerged with important victories last Thursday, April 18.





Fighting in the “Time of Legends” event at the Colosseum Sport Hall in Grozny City, and live on Russian public sports channel Match TV and Klowd TV in the USA, undefeated heavyweight Apti Davtaev, light heavyweight slugger Umar Salamov and undefeated super middleweight Aslambek Idigov all took steps forward in their promising careers.

6′ 5″ Davtaev (17-0, 16 KOs) continued his stomp through the heavyweight division with a fifth-round KO (time: 1:18) over Brazilian veteran Pedro Otas. With the impressive victory, Davtaev also became the WBC – Asian Boxing Council Continental Heavyweight Champion.

“Training in the same place as heavyweight legends at the Kronk Boxing Gym in Detroit has improved and taken my skills to the next level,” said Davtaev. “We trained for the knockout and i am happy that I was able to execute the game plan perfectly. I am now ready to take the next step up in the Heavyweight ladder.”





WBA #7, IBF #6 and WBO #4 light heavyweight Umar Salamov (24-1, 18 KOs) successfully defended his WBO International Championship with a KO 9 (time 2:02) over Poland’s Norbert Dabrowski. The win gained particular significance in that Dabrowski had never been previously stopped and gone the distance with former world champion Eleider Alvarez and long-time top contender Dominic Boesel.

“I am happy with my victory and am now ready to challenge the best in the world,” said Salamov. “I am ready to take the light heavyweight world crown!”

Undefeated super middleweight Aslambek Idigov moved to 17-0, 7 KOs and became the IBF European and WBO European Champion with a 12-round majority decision (scores 114-114, 118-112 and 115-113) over Spain’s Ronny Landaeta.

All three fighters’ promoter, Dmitriy Salita, said his young contenders are moving into position for their first world-title shots.

“Apti’s size, strength and boxing skills make him a big threat in the heavyweight division. He is making a name for himself as one to watch in the deep pool of talented heavyweights. This is going to be a big year for Apti.

“Umar, continued Salita, “has consistently showed improvement on a world-class level over the last year. This was a very impressive win that puts him in line with the best light heavyweights in the world.

“And lastly, Aslambek is emerging as one of the best super middleweights in the world and he is only 23 years old! He has consistently improved and is now a bonafide threat in the division. He has all the tools to be a world champion.”