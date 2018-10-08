RESULTS: Darmani Rock defeats Pedro Julio Rodriguez

This past Saturday night, Darmani Rock remained perfect by stopping Pedro Julio Rodriguez in round four of a scheduled eight-round heavyweight fight that headlined a seven-bout card at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.





The action-packed card was promoted by Hard Hitting Promotions.

Rock focused on the body early-on. In round four, Rock landed a hard right to the body, and left hook that sent Rodriguez to the canvas. Rodriguez got to his knees, and that was it as he took the ten-count at 27 seconds.

Rock, 275.5 lbs of Philadelphia is now 13-0 with eight knockouts. Rodriguez of Miami falls to 23-6.





Good looking prospect Jeremy Cuevas won a six-round unanimous decision over Jerome Rodriguez in a lightweight bout.

Cuevas was cut from around his left eye in the third round from an accidental headbutt. In was the right eye of Rodriguez that started leaking blood in the same round. Cuevas started putting his dazzling combinations together, but Rodriguez showed a good chin.

This was a solid learning experience for the 22 year-old Cuevas, as he fought an experienced foe and worked through adversity by having the cut.

In the end, Cuevas won by scores of 60-54 and 59-55 twice to raise his perfect mark to 11-0. Rodriguez of Trenton, New Jersey falls to 7-10-3.





Branden Pizarro stopped veteran Justin Johnson in round two of their scheduled six-round junior welterweight bout.

Pizarro dropped Johnson three times in round two, and the bout was stopped at 2:21.

Pizarro, 141.2 lbs of Philadelphia, PA is now 12-1 with six knockouts. Johnson, 141.5 lbs of Pittsburgh is 6-19-6.

Gadwin Rosa needed just 41 seconds to destroy Aldimar Silva in a scheduled six-round super featherweight bout.

Rosa scored two knockdowns, and the bout was stopped.

Rosa, 130.5 lbs of Ocala, FL is 8-0 with seven knockouts. Silva, 128.1 lbs of Sao Paulo, BRA is 21-14.

Christian Tapia stopped Hector Marengo in round two of their scheduled four-round lightweight bout.

Tapia dropped Marengo in round two with a right hand. Marengo did not beat the count at 2:02.

Tapia, 133.3 lbs of Coamo, PR is 6-0 with five knockouts. Marengo, 134.5 lbs of Arecibo, PR is 7-14-4.

Benny Sinakin won a four-round unanimous decision over Alex Lara in a light heavyweight bout.

At the end of round three, Sinakin dropped Lara with a left hook.

Sinakin, 172.8 lbs of Philadelphia, PA won by scores of 40-35 on all cards and is now 1-0. Lara, 173.6 lbs of Manhattan, NY is 1-1.

Marcos Suarez and Israel Suarez battled to a four-round majority draw in a lightweight clash.

In round one, Marcos Suarez suffered a cut on his forehead.

Marcos Suarez took a card 40-36 while that was overruled by two even cards at 38-38.

Marcos Suarez, 133.3 lbs of Bronx, NY is 5-0-2. Israel Suarez, 134.5 lbs of Luquillo, PR is 4-6-3.

