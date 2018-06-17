Results: Danny Roman defeats Moises Flores

Danny Roman (25-2-1. 9 KOs) defended his WBA 122-pound world championship in dominating fashion with a one-sided points win against No. 1 rated challenger Moises Flores (25-1, 17 KOs) Saturday night from Friso, Texas.





The title defense, Roman’s second since snatching it from Shun Kubo in September, was televised on Showtime.

Roman, like he did in his initial title defense, cruised to victory on the back of consistent body punching and a left upper cut that found pay dirt more often than not.

With the win against Flores, the 28-year-old Los Angeles native now sits at 17 straight wins with the majority of those victories resembling Saturday’s night’s brilliant performance.

Roman, who is promoted by Thompson Boxing, has made a serious case for a big money fight in the second half of this year.





“I would like to unify,” said Roman. “I’ll challenge any of the other champions.”

“With Roman looking as great as he did tonight [Saturday], we certainly have a lot of options,” said Ken Thompson, president of Thompson Boxing Promotions. “We’re going to enjoy this solid win and sort out the next step soon.”

Showtime Boxing unofficial scorer Steve Farhood had this to say about Roman’s performance, “I gave 11 out of the 12 rounds to Roman. I thought it was a very easy fight to score.”

Official scores: 120-108, 118-110, 116-112.





