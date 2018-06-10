Results: Danny Gonzalez defeats Justin Savi

Star Boxing’s “Rockin’ Fights” lit up The Paramount Friday night featuring a main event between rising super lightweight DANNY GONZLAEZ vs veteran JUSTIN SAVI.





MAIN EVENT: DANNY GONZALEZ vs. JUSTIN SAVI

8-ROUND JR. WELTERWEIGHT

DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ did not wait long to show his dominance in Friday nights main event against JUSTIN SAVI. The first round saw exchanges from both men, attempting to find their distances. However in the second, Gonzalez took over, landing hard combinations to the body and the head of Savi, at one point so severe the ref stepped in to give a standing count. With only 1 second left in the 2nd round, Gonzalez unloaded on Savi, who he had pinned in the corner, until the ref stopped the bout as Gonzalez earned the TKO victory. Danny Gonzalez improves to 16-1-1 7KO’s.

TYRONE JAMES vs. KAESEN FREEMAN

6-ROUND WELTERWEIGHT BOUT





TYRONE “PRETTY BOY” JAMES put the fans at The Paramount on their feet against, KAESEN FREEMAN. James used his length to find his distance against Freeman, and once he did, there was no looking back. A beautiful counter right dropped Freeman midway through the first, and with blood in the water, James refused to let it get away, viciously dropping Freeman with a straight right hand a second time, causing the referee to call a stop to the action, earning a KO victory. James improves to 8-0 5KO’s.

JOHNNY HERNANDEZ vs. JUAN RODRIGUEZ

6-ROUND WELTERWEIGHT BOUT

JOHNNY “THE HITMAN” HERNANDEZ was in grudge match with Haymarket, Virginia native, JUAN de la cruz RODRIGUEZ. It seemed as the fight went on, Hernandez’s combination became more crisp and more damaging. Rodriguez was unafraid to go toe to toe with Hernandez, and many time throughout the fight the two exchanged even blows at the center of the ring. When all was said and done, the judges scored a unanimous decision victory for John Hernandez.

MICHAEL STOUTE vs. ANDREW STRODE

6-ROUND FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT





Both MICHAEL STOUTE and ANDREW STRODE entered the ring, on Friday, without a blemish on their record. Both Stoute and Strode went into full tactical warfare, slipping punches, countering, and attempting to command the ring. Both fighters found success in different rounds in a number of ways, including Strode’s quick straight right, and Stoute’s body work. The fight was a true deadlock most of the way through, however, after the final bell, the judges scored majority decision win, in favor of Andrew Strode. Strode improves to 4-0 1KO.

JOHNATHAN ARROYO vs. ANTHONY WOODS

4-ROUND WELTERWEIGHT BOUT

JOHN ARROYO and ANTHONY WOODS opened the night of action with a four round fight that mainly included blood and bombs in which Arroyo was cut over his eye from a head butt, courtesy of Anthony Woods. The back and forth action from both men led to the scores of 38-38 on all three judges cards, a rare unanimous decision draw.

DANNY GONZALEZ (LEFT) LANDING ON JUSTIN SAVI (RIGHT)

TYRONE JAMES (LEFT) LANDS A FLUSH LEFT HAND ON KAESEN FREEMAN (RIGHT)

