RESULTS: Connor Coyle Wins Las Vegas Debut

Last night, Irish middleweight prospect Connor “The Kid” Coyle (10-0, 3 KOs) turned in an impressive Las Vegas debut, winning an eight-round unanimous decision over Robert Burwell in the main event, at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall in Las Vegas.





The fifth installment of RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS Coyle vs. Burwell, was streamed live under an agreement between the event and Coyle’s, RJJ Boxing, and FIGHT PASS, to live-stream up to 72 professional boxing events over the next three years.

The 28-year-old Coyle, fighting out of Derry, Northern Ireland, dropped Burwell (8-3, 3 KOs), of Orlando, Florida, in the opening round with a straight right, won the first three rounds on all three judges’ scorecard, and fought his way to a unanimous decision win.

Coyle displayed his vast boxing skills, mixing in some pop, en route to arguably the most impressive victory of his young career.

A legacy prizefighter, Coyle’s great grand-father and great-uncle, both named Spider Kelly and out of Derry, were both British Empire and Commonwealth featherweight champions, 16 years apart. They had 256 combined bouts between 1928 and 1962.

Referee Eddie Cotton raises Connor Coyle’s hand in victory

“It was an amazing experience to represent RJJ Boxing Promotions for the first time under UFC Fight Pass,” a happy Coyle said after the fight. “Fighting in Las Vegas has always been a dream, of mine and fir it to come true was overwhelming. I’d like to thank everyone involved with RJJ Boxing for these opportunities.”

The eight-round co-featured event between unbeaten Fort Lauderdale, FL lightweight Antonio “Bang” Williams (9-0-1, 4 KOs) and Texan Eduardo “Thunder” Garza (13-2-1, 7 KOs) was a back-and-forth match that ended in an eight-round split draw.

Houston welterweight Jerrico “Hands of Stone” Walton (13-0, 7 KOs) kept his perfect record intact with an eight-round unanimous decision victory over his tough Mexican opponent, Jesus Zatuetta Anaya (6-4-1, 4 KOs).

The opening FIGHT PASS bout was a shutout as world-rated Rosalinda Rodriguez (10-0, 2 KOs), of Miami, out-classed Hungarian bantamweight Martina Morgasz (6-41, 4 KOs) won all six rounds on each of the three judges’ scores cards for a one-sided decision.

On off-FIGHT Pass card, Japanese junior featherweight Kastsuma “El Cuete Japonecito” Akitsugi (2-0, 1 KOs), fighting out of Hollywood, California, had an easy time against Ricard Lucio Galvan (0-2), of Belgium, taking a four-round unanimous decision in an International match-up.

Shurretta Metcalf (5-4-1, 2 KOs), of Dallas, won a four-round unanimous decision over Las Vegas bantamweight Mikayla “MK Ultra” Nebel (2-7).

Official results below:

OFFICIAL RESULTS

MAIN EVENT – MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Connor Coyle (10-0, 3 KOs), Derry, Northern Ireland, UK

WDEC8 (77-74, 77-74, 77-74)

Robert Burwell (8-3, 3 KOs), Orland, FL

CO-FEATURE – JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHTS

Antonio Williams (9-0-1, 4 KOs), Fort Lauderdale, FL

D8 (77-75, 75-77, 75-75)

Eduardo Garza (13-2-1, 7 KOs), Mission, TX

WELTERWEIGHTS

Jerrico Walton (12-0, 7 KOs), Houston, TX

WDEC8 (79-73, 78-74, 77-75)

Jesus Zazuetta Anaya (6-3-1, 4 KOs)

FEATHERWEIGHTS

Katsuna Akitsugi (3-0, 1 KO), Hollywood, CA by way of Japan

WDEC4 (40-46, 40-46, 40-36)

Ricardo Lucio Galvan (0-3), Schazrbeck, Bruxelles-Capitale, Belgium

FEMALE BANTAMWEIGHTS

Rosalinda Rodriguez (10-0, 2 KOs), Miami, FL

WDEC6 (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Martina Horgasz (5-3, 4 KOs)

Shurretta Metcalf (5-4-1, 2 KOs), Dallas, TX

WDEC4

Mikayla Nebel (2-7), Las Vegas, NV