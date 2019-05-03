RESULTS: Christopher Pearson Pulls Upset Win Over Yamaguchi Falcao

Christopher Pearson (17-2, 12 KOs) of Dayton, Ohio pulled an upset win against Yamaguchi Falcao (16-1, 7 KOs) of San Paulo, Brazil to capture the WBC Latino Middleweight Title in the main event of the May 2 edition of Golden Boy Fight Night at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas. Pearson won via unanimous decision in a tough battle between two exceptional fighters. Pearson won with scores of 97-93, 96-94 and 96-94. The fight was streamed live globally on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.





“I’m blessed with this victory,” said Christopher Pearson. “Nobody knows the trials I’ve gone through. If I can be someone that inspires, then I’ll be happy. I’m going to rest for a couple days and then get right back to the gym.”

“I feel like I won the fight,” said Yamaguchi Falcao. “The judges thought he won, but I congratulate him. I’ll be back from this soon.

Steven Butler (27-1-1, 23 KOs) of Montreal, Canada beat Vitalii Kopylenko (28-2, 16 KOs) of Oxnard, Calif. via 10-round split decision to capture the WBC International Middleweight Champion in the co-main event. Despite being dropped by a vicious body shot in the eighth round, Butler won with two scores of 96-93, while one judge scored 98-94 in favor of Kopylenko.





“It was a tough fight,” said Steven Butler. “Kopylenko came to fight. It was great learning experience which I will use to grow. It was a privilege to fight here, I want to thank Golden Boy and EOTTM for the opportunity.”

Erik Bazinyan (23-0, 17 KOs) of Quebec, Canada beat Alan Campa (17-5, 11 KOs) of Guaymas, Mexico to defend his NABA and NABO Super Middleweight Titles in a 10-round fight. Bazinyan won via unanimous decision with scores of 99-90, 99-90, and 97-92.

“Campa was tough, moving and defending well,” said Erik Bazinyan. “Props to him. I got to do rounds, keeping a good pace, so it was great experience for me.”

Alex Salazar (21-3, 8 KOs) of Tlaquepaque, Mexico defeated Abraham Cordero (13-4-2, 7 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico via unanimous decision in an eight-round super middleweight fight. Salazar won with scores of 79-73, 80-72 and 80-72.

“I’m happy to fight in Las Vegas,” said Alex Salazar. “It fills me with pride to have the opportunity to fight on a Golden Boy card. It gives me inspiration!”

Richard Acevedo (5-0, 5 KOs) of Garden City Kansas defeated Mario Sosa (3-2, 3 KOs) of Tamaulipas, Mexico via TKO of the first round in a middleweight fight originally scheduled for six rounds. Acevedo won with time of 2:05 in the aforementioned round.

“I feel blessed, and I’m thankful to God,” said Richard Acevedo. “I’m blessed and thankful to my brothers and my team, Westside Boxing. And of course, thank you to Golden Boy!”

