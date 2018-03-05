Results: Christian Carto decisions James Smith

Despite a driving snowstorm, fans packed a sold-out SugarHouse Casino to watch the continued rise of bantamweight Christian Carto, as the 21 year-old remained perfect with a eight-round unanimous decision over James Smith.

The show, which took place this past Friday night was promoted by King’s Promotions.





Carto was very sharp with his punches, and controlled the action against a willing opponent in Smith.

Carto used his full arsenal, as he was pinpoint with his jab, accurate with his books and worked the body effectively throughout the contest.

Carto thrilled his throngs of supporters as he constantly was on the offensive, and showed his dominance by cruising to the victory by scores of 80-72 twice and 79-73.

Carto of Philadelphia is now 14-0. Smith of Detroit is now 12-2.





In the co-feature, Christopher Brooker wrestled the WBF Americas Super Middleweight title with a hard fought eight-round unanimous decision over Jamaal Davis in a battle of Philadelphia-based super middleweights.

Most of the fight was contested at close quarters with Brooker using his size on the inside to get the better of the action. Davis had moments using his uppercut, but it was Brooker’s uppercut and body work that was the difference in the battle.

Brooker won by scores 79-73 twice and 77-75 to raise his mark to 13-5. Davis 16-13-1.

Anthony Mercardo stopped previously undefeated Tyrone Crawley after Crawley could not continue due to a hand injury after round three of their scheduled eight-round super lightweight bout.





Mercado of Arecibo, PR is now 11-3 with 10 knockouts. Crawley of Philadelphia is 7-1.

Ronny Hale spoiled the professional debut of Dominique Mayfield by scoring a 1st round knockout in the scheduled four-round heavyweight bout.

Hale went right after Mayfield and scored three knockdowns in just 100 seconds.

Hale of Austin TX is 4-11 with all of his coming by knockout.

Victor Vazquez needed just one round to stop David Gonzales in their scheduled eight-round super lightweight bout.

Vazquez scored one knockdown before the bout was halted at 1:56.

Vazquez of Yonkers, NY is 10-3 with 4 knockouts. Gonzales of Philadelphia falls to 8-3-2.

Despite scoring two knockdowns, Jerrod Miner had to settle for a majority draw with Rondarrious Hunter in their four-round super flyweight bout.

Miner took a card 39-35, while two cards read even at 37-37.

Miner of Philadelphia is 1-1-1. Hunter of Atlanta is 1-2-1.