RESULTS: Chris Kelades defeats Alexander Pletenko

Canadian mixed-martial arts fighter Chris Kelades became the M-1 Challenge Interim flyweight champion by taking a decision from Alexander Pletenko last night at WKG and M-1 Challenge 103 in Shenzhen, China.





M-1 Challenge “regular” flyweight champion Alexander Doskalchuk was supposed to defend his title at M-1 Challenge 103 against Kelades, however, the champ suffered an injury that forced Doskalchuk to withdraw.

Pletenko versus Kelades was a rematch of a fight back in June, 2018, in which Pletenko won a decision at M-1 Challenge 93. Pletenko, however, came in overweight and he was ineligible to win the title.

This true International MMA event included 20 professional fighters from 10 different countries: Russia, China, USA, Brazil, Ukraine, Canada, Azerbaijan, Sweden, Georgia and Germany.





The judges were busy all night as eight of the 10 fights went the complete distance.

In the main event, Kelades (14-4) and Pletenko (14-5) battled tooth and nail with the Canadian avenging his earlier loss with a five-round unanimous decision to his Ukrainian opponent.

Chinese fighters had won only one of four fights going into the final match of the evening, in which fan favorite Huoyixibai Chuhayifo (12-3) sent everybody home happy, knocking out Georgian bantamweight Beno Adamia (5-5) with a punch in the opening round.

Russian welterweight Maksim Grabovich (10-4) won a unanimous decision over veteran Brazilian fighter Jonas “Bonus” Boeno (38-12), Brazilian heavyweight Roggers “The Tiger” Souza (9-2) took a split decision from Zaur Gadzhibayev (7-3-1), and United State welterweight Hayden “Hulk” Hassan (9-4) won his M-1 Global debut with a unanimous decision versus Movsar Bokov (5-2), of Russia.

On the undercard, Chinese featherweight Feng “The Winged Tiger” Peng Zhao (6-2) defeated American Edward Massey (5-4) on points, but Zhao’s countrymen Maheshate and Wang Zhen lost unanimous decision, respectively, to Russian lightweight Nikolay Goncharov (3-1-1) and Brazilian flyweight Kayck “Chuck” Alencar (10-1).

Swedish welterweight Andreas “Real Steel” Stahl (12-4) won a split decision over Germany’s Christian Jungwirth (6-2), while American lightweight Daniel “Agent Orange” Swain (20-9-1) locked in a guillotine choke on Xialong Wu, of China, at the 28-second mark of round one for a victory.

Below find the official weights and more pictures:

MAIN CARD

MAIN EVENT – VACANT M-1 CHALLENGE INTERIM FLYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Chris Kelades (14-4, M-1: 3-1), Canada

WDEC5

Alexander Pletenko (14-5, M-1: 1-1), Ukraine

(Kelades wins M-1 Challenge Interim flyweight title)

CO-FEATURE – BANTAMWEIGHTS

Huoyixibai Chuhayifu (12-3, M-1: 3-1), China

WKO1 (punches – 4:41)

Beno Adamia, (5-5, M-1: 0-2), Georgia

WELTERWEIGHTS

Maksim Grabovich (10-4, M-1: 7-3), Russia

WDEC3

Jonas Boeno (38-12, M-1: 0-1), Brazil

HEAVYWEIGHTS

Roggers Souza (9-2, M-1: 1-0), Brazil

WDEC3

Zaur Gadzhibayev (7-3-1, M-1: 5-2), Azerbaijan

WELTERWEIGHTS

Hayden Hassan (9-4, M-1: 1-0), USA

WDEC3

Movsar Bokov (5-2, M-1: 4-2), Russia

UNDERCARD

WELTERWEIGHTS

Andreas Stahl (12-4, M-1: 1-0), Sweden

WDEC3

Christian Jungwirth (6-2, M-1: 0-1), Germany

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Daniel Swain (20-9-1, M-1: 3-1-1), USA

WSUB1 (guillotine choke – 0:28)

Xiaolong Wu (16-9-1, M-1: 0-2), China

Nikolay Goncharov (3-1-1, M-1: 1-1), Russia

DEC3

Maheshate (2-1, M-1: 0-1), China

FEATHERWEIGHTS

Feng Peng Zhao (6-2, M-1: 1-0), China

DEC3

Edward Massey (5-4, M-1: 1-2), USA

FLYWEIGHTS

Kayck Alencar (10-1, M-1: 2-1), Brazil

WDEC3

Wang Zhen (5-1, M-1: (0-1), China