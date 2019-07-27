RESULTS: CES MMA 57

CES MMA Heavyweight Champion of the World Greg “Ribz” Rebello successfully defended his title for the first time in tonight’s “CES MMA 57” main event, knocking out his challenger and friend, Kevin “The North Woods Nightmare” Haley, with a single punch in the first round.`.





(all pictures by Will Paul / CES MMA)

The main card steamed live and exclusively in UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, live from Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

Rebello, fighting out of nearby Cranston, had to overcome an unintentional low blow that briefly halted the action. He came back strong with a left hook that dropped Haley like a ton of bricks. The referee jumped in as Rebello threw another shot before Haley suffered additional damage.





And still champ…Greg Rebello (R)

In the co-featured event, East Providence featherweight Dinis “Sweetbread” Paiva unloaded a brutal combination on Antonio “Mexican Muscle” Castillo, Jr., flooring him with a left and pouncing on him with a right that put the lights out midway through the first round.

“I wear my emotions on my sleeve,” Paiva admitted. “I’ve fought 19 times in the cage, CES has been my entire career. I spent last year feeling like a loser because I didn’t win my last fight. You’ve got to appreciate the highs and lows. I’ve had enough lows.”

Dinis Paiva (R) put on a show for his fans

It didn’t take long for Providence favorite Sean Soriano to put battle-tested Brazilian lightweight Saul “The Spider” Almeida to sleep. A vicious body shot followed by a powerful punch to the head was all she wrote at the 1:22 mark of round one.

“I had great looks (sparring) for his height,” Soriano noted. “I adjusted just need to relax and be Sean Soriano. I’m young but have been fighting 10 years. Nobody can take my punch. I’m skinny, but I land my punches.”

In a showdown between two of New England best and most popular MMA fighters, bantamweights Johnny “Cupcakes” Campbell and Kris Moutinho put on an electrifying performance. Campbell closed the show in the second round with a right-left combination that decked Moutinho, followed by a series of elbows that resulted in a technical knockout.

“I threw that right-left combination a lot to set up my power shots,” Campbell remarked after the fight. “I knew he was a lefty and I’d land my right and came back with the left. I got a finger in my eye during a flurry, bit I as just going to keep fighting.”

Former UFC fighter Tateki “Tek” Matsuda defeated New York bantamweight Matt Almy in a strategic fight by way of a three-round unanimous decision

Popular strawweight Hilarie “Bows” Rose, of Norfolk, MA, pleased her growing legion of passionate fans, using a rear naked choke to register an impressive win by submission versus Kaiyana Rain in the first round.

“As soon as I locked in and got my under-arm free,” Rose said she knew it was over for her opponent. “I love to grapple. I wanted to stop her in the first round and did.”

In the first match of the UFC FIGHT PASS live stream, Virginia middleweight Andre “Rumble” Hall immediately went to the ground, where he locked in as rear naked choke on Pat McCrohan, forcing a tap out at 3:46 of round one.

“CES MMA 58”, SEPT 7, IN HARTFORD, CT

Vinicius de Jesus vs. Chris Lozano

CES MMA Welterweight World Champion “The Brazilian Bad Boy” Vinicius de Jesus will make his first title defense Saturday night, September 7, against Chris “The Cleveland Assassin” Lozano in the “CES MMA 58” main event at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut. More details to come next week.

In a brief yet totally exciting undercard fight, Everett, MA lightweight Moises “The Wolf” Monteiro stopped Peter “The Rocket” San Antonio in the opening round. Monteiro connected on a series of kicks and punches, took-down a game San Antonio, and pounded him until the referee quickly ended the fight.

Jordanian welterweight Sanad Armouti, fighting out of Dorchester, MA, used his height and reach advantage to win his pro debut, dropping bombs on Rodolfo “Caicara” Rocha, finishing him off with a counter-right for a knockout at the end of round one.

Connecticut lightweight Arslan Otchieyev won a split decision over Rob “The Beast” Best, of New York, in the first fight of the night.

Official results below more pictures below:

MAIN CARD

MAIN CARD – CES MMA HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Greg Rebello, Champion Tri-Force & Lauzon MMA / Cranston, RI

WTKO1 (punch – 2:45)

Kevin Haley, Challenger, Nostos / Pittsburg, NH

(Rebello retained) CES MMA heavyweight title)

CO-FEATURE – FEATHERWEIGHTS

Dinis Paiva, Team Sweetbread / E. Providence, RI

WKO1 (punches – 2:48)

Antonio Castillo, Jr., Mayanz / Canton, OH

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Andre Hall, Harup Grasse Muay Thai / Virginia Beach, VA

WSUB1 (rear naked choke – 3:36)

Pat McCrohan, Regiment Training Center / Berkley, MA

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Sean Soriano, Hard Knocks 355, Providence, RI

WKO1 (punches – 1:22)

Saul Almeida, Alliance Jui-Jitsu / Framingham, MA

BANTAMWEIGHTS

Johnny Campbell, SSSF / Boston, MA

WTKO2 (elbows – 4:45)

Kris Moutinho, BST / Milford, MA

Tateki Matsuda, Broadway BJJ / Boston, MA

WDEC3 (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Matt Almy, Brojo / Norwich, NY

FEMALE STRAWWEIGHTS

Hilarie Rose, USMMA / Norfolk, MA

WSUB1 (rear naked choke – 2:20)

Kaiyana Rain, Fight Science / Los Angeles, CA

UNDERCARD

WELTERWEIGHTS

Sanad Armouti, Florian Martial Arts / Dorchester, MA

WKO1 (punch – 4:40)

Rodolfo Rocha, Renzo Gracie Philly / New York, NY

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Moises Monteiro, Trifecta / Everett, MA

WTKO1 (punches – 4:11)

Peter San Antonio, Mohawk Valley MMA / North Andover, MA

Arslan Otchieyev, Golden Falcon / Stratford, CT

WDEC4 (29-27, 29-28, 28-29)

Rob Best, Mohawk Valley MMA / Camden, NY