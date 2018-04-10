Results: Brandon Robinson defeats Oscar Riojas

This past Friday night, super middleweight Brandon Robinson won his 10th straight bout as he won a eight-round unanimous decision over Oscar Riojas in the headline bout of a seven-bout card at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.





The show was promoted by King’s Promotions.

Robinson dropped Riojas with a left hand in the first round, and he was never challenged against the awkward veteran Riojas.

Robinson, 167.3 lbs of Philadelphia, PA won by scores of 80-71 twice, and 79-72 to rise his mark to 10-1. Riojas, 168.8 lbs of Monterrey, Mexico is 16-9-1.

In a battle of undefeated super bantamweights Raeese Aleem was impressive in winning an eight-round unanimous decision over Marcus Bates.





Aleem scored a knockdown in the opening frame from a left hand. Aleem continued to push the action by taking the lead, while Bates tried to counter, but it was the effective punching Aleem. Aleem won by scores of 80-71 & 79-72 twice.

Aleem, 121.9 lbs of Las Vegas is now 11-0. Bates, 122.9 lbs of Washington, DC is 8-1-1.

Colby Madison and Guillermo Del Rio battled to a six-round majority draw in a heavyweight bout.

Madison was able to draw blood from Del Rio’s right nostril in round three, but Del Rio was able to match Madison punch for punch. Madison took a card 58-56, while two cards read even at 57-57.





Madison, 247.9 lbs of Owings Mills, MD is 6-0-2. Del Rio, 198.8 lbs of South Houston, Texas is 2-2-1.

Poindexter Knight went the distance for the first time, but still came out with an a easy four-round unanimous decision over Vincent Floyd in a welterweight bout.

Knight knocked Floyd down in round one with a nice left-right combination.

Knight, 149.3 lbs of Philadelphia won by scores of 40-35 on all cards and is now 3-0. Floyd, 148.3 lbs of Philadelphia is 3-5-1.

Joshafat Ortiz remained undefeated by pounding out a four-round unanimous decision over Evgueny Metchenov in a junior light bout.

Ortiz landed hard shots that drew blood from the nose of Metchenov in round two. Ortiz won by 40-36 scores on all cards.

Ortiz, 131.5 lbs of Reading, PA is 3-0. Metchenov, 130.7 lbs of Forrestville, MD is 0-2.

Denis Okoth won a four-round split decision over Rasheed Johnson in a welterweight fight.

Okoth took two cards by scores of 40-36 and 39-37, while Johnson won a card 39-37.

Okoth, 143.9 lbs of Siaya, KEN is 2-0-1. Johnson, 147.3 lbs of Philadelphia is 3-2.

Kendall Cannida won a four-round unanimous decision over Carlos Villenueva in a light heavyweight bout,

Cannida sealed the fight with a final round knockdown that came from a nice three-punch combination, and won by scores of 39-36 on all cards.

Cannida, 178.1 lbs of Philadelphia is 2-0. Villenueva, 173.2 lbs of Philadelphia was making his pro debut.