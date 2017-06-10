Results: Braekhus defeats Farias

Friday night in Bergen, Norway, “The First Lady of Boxing”, CECILIA BRAEKHUS, (31-0-0, 8 KO’s), was victorious once again defending all five major welterweight world titles (WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF/IBO), over current WBC Junior Welterweight World Champion ERICA “La Pantera” FARIAS, (24-2-0, 10 KO’s), of Buenos Aires, in front of a massive crowd at the country’s major concert venue, Bergenhus Fortress – Koengen.

Scores were 99-91, 99-91 and 98-92.





Universally recognized as the #1 Pound-for-Pound Women’s Fighter and the only undisputed champion in boxing, Braekhus took advantage of her height and controlled the action with her range finding jab.

Farias upped her aggression as the fight headed to the middle rounds but Braekhus continued to win rounds with excellent counter punching. Braekhus closed strongly through the championship rounds much to the roaring delight of the crowd.

CECILIA BRAEKHUS

“This is very emotional for me to fight here; Bergen is my home.”

“This is the highlight of my career.”

“We’ve worked very hard to make this happen, but all the people of Bergen make it worth it. This is unreal. I don’t know how you can top this.





On what happens next:

“Maybe I should take all the people of Bergen to Las Vegas to see me fight in the United States.”

“She was a very tough opponent as I mentioned earlier in the week, I have a lot respect for Farias.”

ERICA FARIAS

“I am left with a feeling of uncertainty and doubt. I really want a rematch. A fight where I can do my absolute best. I feel I deserve that.”

“Cecilia is one of my idols. I would love to ask what she thought of the match.”

BRAEKHUS vs. FARIAS was the third professional boxing event to take place in Norway following the decades long ban on professional boxing.

