RESULTS: Bohachuk stops Hernandez

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions presented the seventh installment of the acclaimed ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ series in front of a packed house last night at the AVALON nightclub. The event was headlined by fast-rising star, Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk, (14-0-0, 14 KOs) who stayed perfect with the 14th consecutive knockout of his young career scoring a fifth-round stoppage over former world title challenger Freddie ‘El Riel’ Hernandez, (34-11-0, 22 KO’s) of Mexico City, Mexico.





Opening the action with his trademark aggressive style the Abel Sanchez trained 24-year-old Bohachuk, dropped Hernandez in the second stanza. Overcoming a cut over his left eye in the third round, the Ukrainian would drop the valiant former world title challenger again in the fifth with a blistering left hook to the body as referee Wayne Hedgepeth called a halt to the action a 1:54 mark.

Following the fight, the popular Hernandez addressed the supportive crowd and announced his retirement from boxing. With the knockout victory Bohachuk continued to show the promise of a future world champion.

Highly touted bantamweight George ‘El Phantasma’ Navarro, (6-0-1, 3 KOs), of Apple Valley, CA wasted no time dropping Cesar Sustaita, (3-5-0, 3 KOs), of Juarez, Mexico in the first round of their scheduled four-rounder. With Sustaita unable to continued, referee Raul Caiz Jr. called a halt to the bout. For the popular 20-year-old Navarro it was his third straight appearance in front of the huge crowd at the AVALON.





All-action junior lightweight Adrian ‘Bam Bam’ Corona, (6-0-0, 1 KO), of Rialto, CA stayed unbeaten with a six-round split decision over Canton Miller, (3-3-1, 1KO), of San Diego, CA. The 19-year-old Corona, making his fourth appearance at ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ was able to fend off the aggressive Miller in a fight which featured excellent two-way action. Scores at the end of the bout were 58-56 twice for Corona and 58-56 for Miler.

Starting the evening, in the super-bantamweight division, Orange, CA prospect Humberto ‘Filly’ Rubalcava, (10-1-0, 7 KOs), stopped Daniel Constantino, (3-3-2, 1KO), of Compton, CA. of opening stanza. Time of the stoppage was 1:36 of the first round.

Commentating on the international live stream were former featherweight world champion, ‘The Flushing Flash’ Kevin Kelley and Ring Magazine Editor-in-Chief Doug Fischer with hosting duties handled by ‘The Real Fight Girl’ Cynthia Conte.

Among the celebrities in attendance were Legendary Ring Announcer Michael Buffer, Former Unified Cruiserweight World Champion Murat Gassiev, Super-Middleweight Contender

Ali Akhmedov, Female Sensation Louisa ‘Bang Bang Lulu’ Hawton, Johnathon Banks, trainer of Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin and Max Golovkin, twin-brother of Gennadiy’s.