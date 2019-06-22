RESULTS: Blair Cobbs Remains Undefeated with Dominating Performance

Last night at the Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino in Indio, CA, charismatic welterweight prospect, Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (11-0-1, 7 KOs), scored an impressive sixth round KO against once beaten foe, Robert Redmon Jr. (7-2-2, 6 KOs). Redmon’s corner threw in the towel midway through round six.





Cobbs, who is managed by Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing and promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, got off to a good start dominating the first three rounds. In round two, Cobb’s floored Redmon with a right hook to the head in a heated exchange. Redmon survived and followed with a solid round four but got hurt again in round five by a staggering left hook by Cobbs. In round six, Redmon’s corner had seen enough and threw in the towel at the 1:52 mark of the round. Redmon’s eye was severely swollen.

“Tonight, I showed a lot of patience and maturity by staying in control when I had Redmon hurt in two,” said Blair Cobbs. “I took my time, broke him down, and got him out of there in round six. I know I have the talent to beat anyone in the world at 147 pounds. I’m 29-years old and there is no time to wait, I want all the top contenders in the welterweight division.’

“With another dominating performance, Blair Cobbs once again showed why he should be mentioned amongst the top welterweight prospects in the world,” stated manager Greg Hannnely. “I want to keep Cobbs busy with step up fights and march him up the rankings. A world title shot is right around the corner.”





Cobbs vs. Redmon aired live on DAZN and is available On Demand.

Eddie Gomez Explosive In 2nd Round Stoppage over Saul Corral in Atlantic City

Split-T Management’s welterweight contender Eddie Gomez won his 3rd straight bout as he annihilated Saul Corral in two rounds of their scheduled 10-round bout at The Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

In round two, Gomez dropped Corral with a hard right. Seconds later, it was a crushing double-left to the body that sent Corral to the canvas. Corral was hurt, and then a clipping left sent him down for a 3rd time. Gomez ended the fight with a devastating flurry of punches that had the referee stop the bout as Corral was falling for a 4th and final time at 1:55.

Gomez, 146. lbs of Bronx, NY is now 23-3 with 13 knockouts. Corral, 146.4 lbs of Douglas, AZ is 30-14.

“Great fight, great team. I worked hard and it showed tonight. My opponent was a tough fighter, and we knew he was tough coming in. I just knew I had to do my job,” Said Gomez

Said Tim VanNewhouse of Split-T Management, “Eddie looked sensational tonight. He once again proved he is ready for big fights. Golden Boy has several intriguing options such as Vergil Ortiz, Jr., Anthony Young or a rematch with Rashidi Ellis. We would welcome any of those opportunities in our next bout.”