Results: Barrios TKOs Franks

This past Saturday in her pro debut at the San Antonio Shrine Auditorium, on the “Famoso’s Night of Champions” card in San Antonio, TX, hometown native, Selina “Aztec Queen” Barrios (1-0, 1 KO), scored a spectacular first round knockout against, Tammy Franks (2-27-1).


Barrios took charge from the opening bell as she went right at Franks, looking for the knockout. When the two fighters met in the middle of the ring, punches were exchanged and Selina landed a left hook to the chin of Franks, sending her to the canvas. After the ref gave Franks an eight count, Barrios stormed on and ended the fight with a devastating left hook-straight right combination.

Franks, who went the distance with Mia St. John twice, was knocked out for the first time in eight years. Satisfied with her triumph, Barrios is ready to get back in the ring and keep the momentum going.

“I wanted to come out here tonight and give the fans a great show.” said Selina Barrios. “After I landed that left hook, I knew she was hurt. My only thought was to go for the kill and end the fight. This was my first fight as a professional and I’m happy with the result.”

“I want to thank all my family and friends who came out to support me tonight,” Barrios continued. “I also want to thank Carlos Famoso Productions for giving me the opportunity to fight in my hometown of San Antonio. My goal is to get back in the ring as soon as possible and make my run toward a world title.”

Barrios’ trainer, former world champion, Carlos “Famoso” Hernandez, who also served as promoter for the event, was thrilled with Selina’s performance. He sees a bright future for Barrios.

“I really believe Selina can become something special in this sport,” Hernandez said. “She has tremendous power in both hands and her boxing IQ is very high. With hard work, I believe she’ll become a world champion. She stole the show tonight with that mighty knockout.”

