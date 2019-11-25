RESULTS: Bahdi thrills Falls fans with KO of Cardozo!

n Saturday, November 23, hometown hero Lucas “Prince” Bahdi (7-0-0, 7KOs) dismantled three division Paraguayan champion Victor Cardozo (29-13-2, 21KOs) in less than two rounds at the Sheraton on the Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario. Bahdi-Cardozo was presented by Falls Boys Promotions and Three Lions Promotions as the main event of a big five-fight evening of boxing in support of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Niagara Falls. Bahdi hurt Cardozo in the first, tracking down his awkward opponent with a hard right hand. Round two had just begun when Bahdi landed a thunderous body shot, putting Cardozo down for the count at 0:32 for the KO victory.





In the co-main event, Hamilton’s Kevin Higson (18-2-0, 1KOs) put on a boxing clinic against Victor Rangel (17-6-3, 2KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico, in their super welterweight eight rounder, taking a unanimous decision victory by scores of 79-73, 78-74, and 77-75. Higson used superior head movement and a dedicated body attack to grind down a game Rangel, who struggled to keep pace with the well-conditioned Canadian. With the victory, it’s three wins in as many fights for Higson in 2019.

In a middleweight six rounder, undefeated St. Catherines middleweight Antonio Napolitano (5-0-0, 3KOs) showed why he’s one of Canada’s most highly touted prospects, knocking out Kenny Chery (2-4-0) of Montreal in under a round. It was a closely contested fight while it lasted, but a right hand from Napolitano changed things on a dime. The end of the fight came at 2:24.

In four-round welterweight action, amateur standout and undefeated professional Carolyn Redmond (2-0-0, 1KOs) of Guelph battled her way to a shutout unanimous decision against Gisela Noemi Luna (0-4-0) of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Luna was cut over the left eye in the third round, but continued to come forward and exchange with the highly touted Canadian. Redmond’s ability to control the distance ultimately negated Luna’s more aggressive style, leading all three judges to render scores of 40-36.





In the opening bout of the evening, super lightweights Paul Ispas (4-0-3, 1KOs) and Andres Jimenez Vargas (5-2-1) of Celaya, Mexico, delighted the crowd with an action-packed thriller. It was a story of styles, with Ispas winning rounds at a distance, while Vargas racked up points in close. After four hard fought rounds, two judges scored the contest 38-38, while the third saw it 39-37, Vargas.

