RESULTS: Angel Ruiz stops Miguel Zamudio

Welterweight prospect Angel Ruiz (14-0, 11 KOs), who said in pre-fight interviews that he wanted to deliver a knockout win in his main event debut, did just that in dispatching veteran Miguel Zamudio (43-13-1, 27 KOs) at the 1:37 mark of the first round.





Ruiz, 21, nailed Zamudio with a left hand from his southpaw stance. He quickly followed up with a bevy of punches that overwhelmed Zamudio and earned Ruiz his fifth straight win by stoppage.

“I did what I came here to do,” said Ruiz, who was born in Mexico, but lives in Los Angeles. “I’m just happy I was able to finish this early and give the fans something to talk about.”

Ruiz came out fast as lightening, as his nickname, “Relampago,” suggests.

“He looked really sharp and in command right from the start,” said Doug Fischer, TB Presents color commentator. “I wanted to see more of him, but that’s what happens when you end a fight early.”

Ruiz, indeed, looked crisp and polished. Sporting a ripped physique, Ruiz jumped on Zamudio from the opening bell, shooting a rapid fire right jab and following it up with the powerful left hand.

“My jab opens up a lot of angles,” Ruiz said. “I caught him with that left and it was over after that.”

In the co-feature, junior middleweight prospect Richard Brewart (6-0, 2 KOs) outpointed late replacement Antonio Duarte (2-1) through six rounds. Brewart, who was fighting in his first six round fight, was able to use his size to walk down the smaller Duarte.

Brewart gained control of the fight with his steady pressure and versatile punching. He worked the body effectively and landed clean shots to the head when Duarte failed to cover up.

Scores 59-55 and 60-54 twice.

Bantamweight Mario Hernandez (9-1-1, 3 KOs) scored a third round knockdown on Victor Trejo Garcia (16-12-1, 8 KOs) that helped him win a unanimous decision. Scores 57-56 and 59-54 twice.

Hernandez was his usual self, firing punches from a variety of angles that restricted Garcia from gaining any kind of foothold. Garcia countered Hernandez on a numerous occasions, but it wasn’t enough to produce a victory.

Heavyweight Oscar Torrez (6-0, 3 KOs) knocked out late replacement Allen Ruiz (0-2) at the 1:08 mark of the third round. Torrez, who hit the canvas for the first time in his career in the opening round, dropped Ruiz twice in the second to set up the stoppage finish.

Torrez showed fast hands and strong combinations and was clearly the superior boxer. The knockdown he suffered in the first had more to do with being off balance than anything Ruiz cooked up.

After opening his career with back-to-back knockout wins, featherweight prospect Tito Sanchez (3-0, 2 KOs) went the distance against veteran Pedro Melo (17-21-1, 8 KOs) and won convincingly by sweeping the scorecards (40-36 x3).

Sanchez, who is trained by Joel Diaz, was the aggressor and landed nearly all the quality punches throughout the four round fight. Sanchez, 19, displayed advanced skills and periodically switched to southpaw in an attempt to confuse the more experienced Melo.

“Path to Glory” was presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions.

Dilan Loza & Gabriel Garcia Wins WBF Titles In Mexicali

On Friday night, June 14, in Mexicali, Mexico, two new World Boxing Federation (WBF) Champions were crowned in co-featured bouts on a big show promoted by Juan Carlos Hurtado and his Strikking Boxing Promotions.

At the Auditorio Del Estardo, the same venue where the last world championship fight scheduled for fifteen rounds took place in 1988 (Jorge Paez vs. Calvin Grove), local boxing fans witnessed an excellent night of action.

Mexicali native Dilan Loza took the WBF Mexico Welterweight title from reigning champion Ramon Barajas, with an impressive performance over ten rounds to win by wide unanimous decision. Barajas survived a first-round knock-down and fought back valiantly, but Loza controlled most of the fight with disciplined boxing.

Judge Roman Cruz had it a shut-out 100-90, while judges Fernando Renteria and Antonio Lizarraga scored it slightly closer at 99-90 and 98-91. Referee was Ray Armendariz. Loza improved his record to 15-2 (9), Barajas, making his first defense, drops to 12-18 (5).

In a fight for the vacant WBF North America Cruiserweight title, local hero Gabriel Adrian “El Tanque” Garcia dominated late replacement Ernesto Zamora, jabbing and counter-punching effectively on his way to a clear unanimous decision. No knock-downs.

Garcia, now 9-3-2 (1), won by scores of 99-91 from judge Ray Armendariz, 98-92 from judge Antonio Lizarraga and 96-94, which seemed a bit too close, from judge Roman Cruz. Referee in charge of the action was Fernando Renteria.