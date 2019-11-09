RESULTS: Alexander Flores stops Mario Heredia

Heavy-handed California heavyweight Alexander “The Great” Flores returned to the ring last Thursday night with a vengeance, knocking out Mario “Chabelo” Heredia in the sixth round of the RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS main event, outdoors Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater in Tucson, Arizona.





RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS was streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports.

The 29-year-old Flores (18-2-1, 16 KOs) hadn’t fought since last December in New Zealand, when he lost a controversial fight to former world champion Joseph Parker, in which Parker struck Flores numerous times below the belt, leading to a knockout.

Knockout-artist Flores floored his Mexican opponent, Heredia, three times during their fight in the third, fifth and the finisher in the sixth. Flores, who is a former World Boxing Council (WBC) World Youth champion, used a vicious body attack, resulting in the last two knockdowns, against the 282-pound Heredia (16-8-1, 13 KOs).





Flores’ only two losses have been to world champions Parker and Charles Martin. Heredia, a former WBC FECOMBOX champion, who only three fights ago won a split decision over former WBC heavyweight world champion and Nigerian Olympian Samuel Peter.

In the co-featured event, red-hot Mexican welterweight Santiago Dominguez (20-0, 16 KOs) blasted Ravshan Hudayhazarov (17-3, 13 KOs), the Uzbekistan fighter, stopping him only 43-seconds into the opening round in a devastating performance.

In his RJJ Boxing Promotions debut, undefeated California super middleweight Juan “Just Business” Barajas (11-0, 7 KOs) pitched a complete shutout victory, winning each round on all three-judges’ scorecards, in a unanimous decision over Phoenix veteran Fidel Hernandez (20-8-1, 11 KOs), who announced before the fight that this would be his last.





Juan Barajas (R) is a sharpshooter

In the UFC FIGHT PASS opener, unbeaten Tucson welterweight Christopher Gonzalez (6-0-1, 1 KO) pulled off a mild upset, taking an eight-round unanimous decision from Marcos “Nazzy” Dominguez (11-2-1, 10 KOs), the younger brother of Santiago.

Local fan favorite Briana “Amenaza” Sanchez (2-0-1, 2 KOs) and pro-debuting junior flyweight Amanda Borg (0-0-1), of Albuquerque, battled to a four-round majority draw in the opening, off UFC FIGHT PASS fight of evening.





Official results:

OFFICIAL RESULTS

MAIN EVENT – HEAVYWEIGHTS

Alexander Flores (18-2-1, 16 KOs), Rowland Heights, CA

WTKO6 (1:33)

Mario Heredia (16-8-1, 13 KOs), Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

CO-FEATURE – VACANT WBC US SILVER WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Santiago Dominguez (20-0, 16 KOs), Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico

WKO1 (0:43)

Ravshan Hudaynazarov (17-3, 13 KOs), Las Vegas, NV by way of Uzbekistan

(Dominguez won WBC Silver welterweight title)

FEATHERWEIGHTS

Juan Barajas (11-0, 7 KOs), Victorville, CA

WDEC8 (80-71, 80-71, 80-71)

Fidel Hernandez (20-8-1, 11 KOs), Phoenix, AZ.

WELTERWEIGHTS

Christopher Gonzalez (6-0-1), Tucson, AZ

WDEC8 (78-75, 77-75, 77-75)

Marcos Dominguez (11-2-1, 10 KOs), Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico

FEMALE JUNIOR FLYWEIGHTS

Briana Sanchez (2-0-1, 2 KOs), Tucson, AZ

D4 (39-37, 38-38, 38-38)

Amanda Borg (0-0-1, 0 KOs), Albuquerque, NM