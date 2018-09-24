RESULTS: Alantez “SlyAza” Fox beats Elvin Ayala

DiBella Entertainment’s middleweight contender Alantez “SlyAza” Fox, and prospects Tiara “The Dark Menace” Brown and Jose “Cheito” Roman all posted big wins on Saturday night, September 22, in hometown clashes.







At Bowie State University, in Bowie, MD, middleweight contender Alantez Fox (24-1-1, 11 KOs) was victorious returning to the ring following surgery for a torn rotator cuff suffered in his last fight. Battling former world title challenger Elvin Ayala (29-11-1, 13 KOs), the tall southpaw Fox displayed his full arsenal of world-class skills en route to a shutout eight-round decision (80-72 on all cards) in front of the hometown crowd. Fox was bouncing back from his first loss, a 12-round clash against former world champion Demetrius Andrade on October 21, 2017, telecast on HBO’s “Boxing After Dark” from Verona, NY. It was during the first round against Andrade that Fox suffered the injury to his left shoulder and he gutted it out for the remainder of the 10-round contest, including scoring a knockdown in the seventh frame. The 26-year-old Fox is co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and New Legend Boxing and managed by Mike Borao.

Also featured in Bowie, MD, on Saturday night, popular, undefeated female prospect Tiara Brown (6-0, 4 KOs) stayed perfect with a fourth-round stoppage of Jasmine Clarkson in their scheduled six-rounder for the Metropolitan Police Department (Washington, D.C.) Officer. Although there were no knockdowns, the ringside physician called a halt to the action at the end of the fourth stanza as Brown was punishing Clarkson with a barrage.

A graduate of Fort Myers High School in Fort Myers, Florida, Brown will be inducted into the school’s High School Athletic Hall of Fame this Friday, September 28, at a ceremony to be held during halftime of the school’s varsity football game.

Fighting in Juncos, Puerto Rico, the 24-year-old Jose Roman (7-0, 3 KOs) stayed undefeated with another dominant performance, winning a unanimous decision against fellow Boricua, Alexander Charneco. Thrilling the island crowd, the 6’3″ Roman, managed by Ricardo Figueroa, earned the victory by scores of 60-54 twice and 59-55. The victory was Roman’s third this year.