Rene Alvarado faces Carlos Morales on Dec. 8 on Facebook Watch

Two of the toughest fighters in the stacked super featherweight division will fight for a chance at a world title as Rene “El Gemelo” Alvarado (29-8, 20 KOs) and Carlos “The Solution” Morales (17-3-3, 6 KOs) meet in a 10-round WBA Super Featherweight World Title Eliminator in the main event of the Dec. 8 edition of Golden Boy Fight Night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. The action will be streamed live globally on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.





Alvarado is a 29-year-old contender who has faced some of the toughest fighters in the featherweight and super featherweight divisions. The Nicaraguan warrior has scored victories against the likes of Robinson “Robin Hood” Castellanos, Jayson “La Maravilla” Velez, Roger “The Kid” Gutierrez and Denis “Djingis Khan” Shafikov, while also participating in competitive battles against Yuriorkis “El Ciclon de Guantánamo” Gamboa, Andrew “El Chango” Cancio, Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr., Rocky Juarez and Jezreel “El Invisible” Corrales in his decade-long career. Alvarado has done what it takes to earn a world title shot, and he is one fight away from this opportunity in this upcoming clash against Morales.

“Fans in the United States know me because they know that I’m a true warrior,” said Rene Alvarado. “I’m always given tests, and I always pass them. I have the ‘Solution’ to defeat Carlos Morales this December.”

Morales is a 28-year-old contender who currently resides in Los Angeles. Despite starting his career with a record of 0-1-3, Morales scored 16 impressive victories in a row, including a split decision victory against Charles Huerta in 2017 that earned him the NABA 130-pound title. Morales then defeated Cesar Alan Valenzuela before losing to Alberto “Explosivo” Machado in a close and tough unification fight. Morales regained the NABA Super Featherweight Title late last year with a technical decision against Dardan Zenunaj and will look to come back from his controversial loss to Ryan “Kingry” Garcia in what will be a difficult fight against Alvarado.

“I am really excited to finally face Rene Alvarado,” said Carlos Morales. “He’s a great warrior, who has faced tough competition. He is ranked number one by the WBA. We have contrasting styles, and this will be a must-watch event.”

The undercard of this event will be filled with exciting action featuring the undefeated

contenders and prospects listed below. However, Golden Boy Fight Night viewers will have a chance to decide which fighter of the exclusive Golden Boy Promotions stable will participate in the co-main eventvia an interactive Facebook poll.

The poll will take place live on the Nov. 3 edition of Golden Boy Fight Night, which is headlined by the light heavyweight battle between Sullivan Barrera and Seanie Monaghan. To watch the broadcast and participate in the poll, click here.

Also on the Dec. 8 card is Hector “El Finito” Tanajara Jr. (15-0, 5 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas, who will battle Roberto “Tito” Manzanarez (36-2, 29 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona in a 10-round lightweight clash.

NABO Featherweight Champion Joet Gonzalez (20-0, 11 KOs) of Glendora, Calif. will defend his belt for the first time in a 10-round fight.





Luis Feliciano (8-0, 5 KOs) of Utuado, Puerto Rico will open the night of action in an eight-round super lightweight attraction.

Javier Padilla (6-0-1, 5 KOs) of Indio, Calif. will participate in a four-round featherweight clash.

Patricio Manuel will make his professional debut in a four-round super featherweight fight.

Opponents for all four fighters will be announced shortly.

Alvarado vs. Morales is a 10-round WBA Super Featherweight World Title Eliminator presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate,”THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” and Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle.” The fights will take place Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. The action will be streamed live on Facebook Watch globally via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.

Tickets for the event go on sale Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. PT and start at $25. Tickets will be available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com.