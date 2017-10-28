Remillard battles Cruz tonight

TONIGHT’S DIBELLA ENTERTAINMENT stacked eight-bout BROADWAY BOXING card will be streamed LIVE ON FACEBOOK starting at 7:30 p.m. ET from the beautiful Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT. BROADWAY BOXING is presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, and Christos Steak House.

Boxing fans can tune in and watch the entire action packed card through the DiBella Entertainment Facebook Page HERE!





BROADWAY BOXING is headlined by an excellent 10-round clash between popular lightweight contender MATT “The Sharp Shooter” REMILLARD (25-1, 14 KOs), of Hartford, CT, and battle-tested Mexican veteran YARDLEY ARMENTA CRUZ (22-8, 12 KOs), now fighting out of Sacramento, CA.

In the eight-round co-main event, popular women’s junior lightweight contender SHELLY “Shelito’s Way” VINCENT (20-1, 1 KO), of Providence, RI, battles hard-punching CALIXTA SILGADO (15-8-3, 10 KOs), of Tolu, Colombia. Fighting at Foxwoods Resort Casino for the ninth time, Vincent will be looking for her third straight victory following her only loss to rival Heather Hardy in August 2016. Silgado will provide one of the toughest tests of Vincent’s career, having fought a number of top female fighters, including both world champion sisters Amanda and Cindy Serrano in 2016.

All-action 19-year-old “Marvelous” MYKQUAN WILLIAMS (8-0, 4 KOs), of East Hartford, CT, makes his eighth appearance at Foxwoods Resort Casino challenging SOMNER MARTIN (7-5, 4 KOs), of Martinsville, VA, in a scheduled six-round clash. Williams is trained by Connecticut Boxing Hall of Famer Paul Cichon and managed by the renowned Jackie Kallen.

In the junior welterweight division, popular Johnston, RI, prospect NICHOLAS DEQUATTRO (1-0, 1 KO) returns to Foxwoods Resort Casino for his second professional fight against pro debuting ANDRE BELLACARRIS, of Benington, VT, in a four-round bout. On September 15, DeQuattro knocked out Timothy Wheeler in the first round.

In a sensational eight-round super middleweight battle, undefeated Toronto, Canada-native STEVE ROLLS (16-0, 9 KOs) clashes with ANDRIK “Loco” SARALEGUI (19-4, 15 KOs), of San Diego, CA. Rolls is coming off his career-best victory, an eight-round decision versus Demond Nicholson on June 9 in Verona, NY, in a bout televised by SHOWTIME. Before turning pro in 2011, Rolls had a very successful amateur career, competing on both the 2009 and 2010 Canadian National boxing teams, finishing with an 83-14 record overall. Saralegui, originally from Tijuana, Mexico, has fought numerous world champions and contenders, including Ricardo Mayorga, Jesse Hart and Paul Mendez.





Hard-hitting welterweight prospect KHIRY “TNT” TODD (5-0, 5 KOs), of Lynn, MA, will face off against EVINCII DIXON, of Lancaster, PA, in a scheduled four-rounder. Among his knockout victims, the 26-year-old Todd most recently stopped Nicolas Malick Sarouna in the third round on June 3, at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Hailing from the boxing rich region of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, undefeated middleweight prospect NICKLAUS FLAZ (4-0, 4 KOs) battles ELIE AUGUSTAMA (6-6, 3 KOs), of Fort Lauderdale, FL. Flaz was a three-time National champion as an amateur, compiling a record of 88-7. Fighting in Brooklyn, NY, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Florida in his first four professional bouts, Flaz has quickly impressed boxing fans with his thrilling knockouts.

Rounding out the stellar card, HURSHIDBEK NORMATOV (3-0, 1 KO), originally from Uzbekistan now residing in Brooklyn, NY, will compete in a six-round middleweight clash against Toronto, Canada’s BRUCE LUTCHMEDIAL (2-3, 2 KOs).

Broadway Boxing is presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, and Christos Steak House.