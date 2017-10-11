Remember The Name Pleas Davies

Ryan ‘Stewart’ Davies has more problems than most when it comes to remembering his name.

Davies shares his name with two other professional boxers and because of this he has used his middle name, Stewart, when he registered as a pro.





The Tividale boxer is determined to become the most successful out of his namesakes and he wants to prove that with a knockout performance when he takes on Paul Cummings Warminster-based Northern Irishman on the undercard of Luke Paddock’s IBF Youth Lightweight Title encounter with Myron Mills on Saturday.

“I want to start stopping guys,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I want to be able to use my boxing ability in this next one but if I get the chance to stop them then I will jump on it.

“I know I can do that and it would be much better for my record if I can get the stoppages. I want to send out a message to the other Welterweights that I do carry power and I am not to be messed with.

“Changing my name does give me that motivation to become the most successful Ryan Davies about.

“I have enjoyed myself in the professionals so far. The pace is a lot slower and it is more high level thinking and technical ability which I like.





“I box with a high work-rate and high-pace as well and that will give a lot of people trouble in the professionals.”

The former kickboxer managed to outpoint the tough Andrej Cepur on his debut, knocking him to the canvas at one stage on his way to victory.

Davies believes he can improve on that performance in April and put on a display that shows he is capable of competing for titles in the near future.

“It did give me confidence when I was able to put Cepur down,” he added. “He is an experienced lad and he has been in with lots of tough people so it was great to be able to drop him.

“I knew it was going to be a hard fight so I was buzzing with the win and how I did it.

“I think my power will be a big part of my game in the professionals. In my kick boxing bouts I stopped a lot of people. I think it is my work-rate and relentlessness that is too much for people.





“If I can mix that with the styles of technical boxing then I can push forward.

“I want to improve on my ring craft in this one. I felt like I could have stopped him last time out but I let him off the hook a little bit.

“I could have cut the ring off better and I have been working on that in these past few months. It should be an even better performance when I get in the ring on the 14th.

“I want the British Challenge title in the next few fights. Then I want to move onto Midlands and just keep rising. I want to go up the levels quickly.

“I have a lot of experience with my kickboxing and I have been all around the world with that. So I feel like I am ready to take on any challenge in boxing.

“I don’t want to spend much time in the lower levels fighting against people who I know I can beat.”

Davies will face a completely different style of opponent in his second contest as he takes on the tall and rangy Paul Cummings. However, he believes it is just the kind of test he needs to bring out the best in himself.

“In my last fight he was 5’6 whereas this next guy is 6’2. It is a massive difference in styles too which will give me more experience in my career.

“He is coming off a win as well so it is a good test for me. He is one of the biggest guys I have ever fought so I know it will be a challenge but I know I am more than up to it.

“I have seen a few videos of him but I will focus on myself more than what they will bring. I know his style and what he will plan on doing and I have done work to counteract that.

“It will be a big fight but as long as I put in a good performance then I should get the victory.

“I need someone who is going to test me so that I can improve.

“The bigger they are, the harder they fall so that is the plan in this one.”

The undercard sees a number of BCB fighters in action.

There are six round contests for Redditch middleweight, Andrew Robinson, and Birmingham super welterweight, Jordan Clayton, who take on Lewis Van Poetsch and Nathan Hardy respectively.

Birmingham heavyweight, Nathan Stevens, debuts against Lituania’s Dmitrij Kalinovskij and Cameroon and Switzerland light heavyweight, Emmanuel Moussinga, setps on with West Bromwich’s Dwain ‘Cheeky’ Grant.

Birmingham bantamweight, Ijaz Ahmed, completes the card when he faces Gary Reeve.

Tickets for ‘the World Awaits’ are priced at £35 general admission (£40 on the door) and 60 (VIP Ringside to include buffet and waitress service), and can be purchased by calling 0845 111 2900.