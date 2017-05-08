Reis-Curry on 5/11

Former WBO Female Middleweight Champion Kali Reis fights against the very tough Ashleigh Curry (7-10-4, 1KO) in a special 6 round Jr. Middleweight Female match that highlights a sensational undercard to the Delvin Rodriguez – Courtney Pennington fight Thursday, May 11th, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.





Reis won the WBO Title April 16, 2016, defeating Maricela Cornejo in New Zealand but lost it in her first defense as she traveled to Germany to take on Christina Hammer in her last fight on November 5th of last year. Reis is known for her all action style and always brings a large contingent of fans to her fights.

Curry has fought many of the top females in her division and the tough southpaw has given all of them hard fights. Curry was stopped in her pro debut, but since then has gone the distance in every fight. She has battled with the likes of Melissa St. Vil, Melissa Hernandez, and Mary McGee.

Many local standouts will also be appearing on Thursday, May 11th, including undefeated Jr. Welterweight Danny Gonzalez (13-0-1, 5KO’s) Woodhaven, NY who faces the dangerous Bryne Green (7-10-1, 3KO’S) Vineland, NJ in an 8 round bout.

Recent Star Boxing® signee Anthony Laureano (3-0, 2KO’S) Hartford, CT takes on Sidney Maccow (4-5, 3KO’S) New York City, NY in a 6 round Jr. Welterweight fight.

Jose Rivera (2-1, 1KO) Hartford, CT returns to the Sun taking on Marcus Beckford, (3-6-3, 1KO) East Meadow, NY in a 6 round Jr. Middleweight match.

Richie Rivera (1-0, 1KO) Hartford, CT fights Marco Parente making his Pro Debut from Toronto, CN in a 4 round Light Heavyweight fight.

Two Pro Debut fighters meet in a 4 round Lightweight battle as Danbury’s Omar Bodoy meets Newark’s Jonathan Rojas.

Finally, Hartford’s Carlos Perez makes his Pro Debut against Jr. Welterweight Dan Murray (1-1) Lakota Park, NJ in a 4 round Lightweight contest.

The first fight begins at 7:30 p.m. ET! Tickets are available by going to our website at www.StarBoxing.com, the Mohegan Sun Box Office at (888) 226-7711 (press #4), calling Ticketmaster at 1(800) 745-3000, or going to their website at Ticketmaster.com