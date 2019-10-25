Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor: Running Order, Weights, How & Where To Watch

PROGRAIS VS. TAYLOR WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER





17:00 DOORS AND FIRST BELL

8 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest

DENIS RADOVAN 11st 13lbs 10oz v LUKE BLACKLEDGE 12st 8lbs 8oz

(Germany) (Darwen).

4 x 3 mins Middleweight contest

AUSTIN WILLIAMS 11st 7lbs 7oz v MIROSLAV JUNA 11st 6lbs 12oz

(Houston) (Czech Rep)





10 x 3 mins WBC International Super-Welterweight Title

ABASS BARAOU 10st 12lbs 14oz v JOHN O’DONNELL 11st 8oz

(Germany) (Galway, Ireland)

10 x 3 mins WBA Continental Welterweight Title

CONOR BENN 10st 6lbs 5oz v STEVE JAMOYE 10st 5lbs 4oz

(Ilford) (Belgium)

12 x 3 mins EBU Cruiserweight Title

YVES NGABU 14st 3lbs 8oz v LAWRENCE OKOLIE 14st 3lbs 2oz

(Belgium) (Hackney)

12 x 3 mins Lightweight contest

RICKY BURNS 9st 8lbs 8oz v LEE SELBY 9st 8lbs 7oz

(Glasgow) (Barry)

12 x 3 mins vacant WBO Inter-Continental Heavyweight Title

DEREK CHISORA 18st 8lbs 3oz v DAVID PRICE 18st 12lbs 4oz

(Finchley) (Liverpool)

12 x 3 mins WBA Super, IBF, WBC Diamond & Ring Magazine Super-Lightweight Titles and WBSS

REGIS PROGRAIS 9st 13lbs 15oz v JOSH TAYLOR 9st 13lbs 9oz

(New Orleans) (Prestonpans)

4 x 2 mins Bantamweight contest

SHANNON COURTENAY 8st 11lbs 6oz v JASMINA NAD 8st 7lbs 12oz

(Watford) (Serbia)

Training in London, England, for his second week, WBA Super Lightweight and WBC Diamond Belt World Champion Regis “Rougarou” Prograis (24-0, 20 KOs), of Los Angeles, CA, via New Orleans, LA, opened camp for a large contingent of local media just nine days prior to his highly anticipated unification clash with IBF Super Lightweight World Champion Josh “The Tartan Tornado” Taylor (15-0, 12 KOs), of Glasgow, Scotland, at the famed O2 Arena in London, England, on Saturday, October 26.

The fight marks the finals of the World Boxing Super Series with the winner being awarded the Ali Trophy and will be telecast on DAZN in the United States and Sky Sports Box Office in the United Kingdom.

Under the watchful eye of longtime trainer Bobby Benton, the DiBella Entertainment-promoted Prograis spoke about the upcoming bout.

Prograis can’t wait to fight Taylor

“I absolutely cannot wait to get in the ring next Saturday night, it’s been a long camp in Los Angeles, then Houston, now London, but come October 26, it will all be worth it. He can’t beat me and he knows it. I’m the best 140-pound fighter in the world and I’ll prove that next Saturday night.

“I was never scared of Taylor, that’s just complete nonsense coming from him and he’ll know that when we fight. Next Saturday night will be very special for the fans at the O2 Arena and those watching the fight around the world. I’m going to put on a show.

Regis ready to show fans he’s the best

“This fight is everything I’ve wanted, to show people that I am the best at 140 pounds. It’s nice to see the rankings and hear people say it, but I always wanted to prove it in the ring.”

In his last bout during the semi-final round of the World Boxing Super Series, Prograis dominated and stopped WBA Super Lightweight World Champion Kiryl Relikh in the sixth round on April 27, 2019.

Prograis is currently ranked the #1 Super Lightweight by Ring Magazine in addition to being ranked the #9 Pound-for-Pound Fighter in the World by Yahoo Sports.