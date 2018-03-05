Reeve Turns To Nemesis Ahead Of Latest Bout

Nathan Reeve has turned to his nemesis for sparring he believes will fast track him towards being ready for more title fights.

Reeve and Louis Norman contested the English flyweight title in 2013 with Norman claiming the belt on points after 10 rounds.





The two have touched gloves again in the training ring recently, sparring over 20 rounds together as Reeve gets ready for fight night.

The 28-year-old is set for action in his hometown of Northampton at the Deco on Friday March 9, for what will be a six-round contest. It’s only his second bout since taking on Norman competitively, after an injury ridden spell of nearly four years out because of achilles and hand injuries. ‘Thunder’ has since gone up to super fly, but feels there will still be plenty of opportunities to get back into the title picture.

The Far Cotton Boxing Club graduate reckons 2018 will be the year when he gets firmly back on track.

He said:





“I’ve done 10 rounds of sparring twice with Louis, which is the first time I’ve done that distance since we boxed for the title.

“We’d actually sparred before that, too, so we know each other well and Louis has always been a tricky fighter.

“It helped me along and I need to get going again quickly, I’ve wasted enough time out of the ring and I’ll be very happy if I’m back in there for titles by the end of the year. “I knew it would probably take me a couple of fights to get the rust off and going up to six rounds will help. I could do with the distance.

“Every fight is important and this will help to get me where I need to be. I’m looking to establish myself on the domestic scene again.





“I need to come a long way in a short space of time and top-class sparring, along with boxing regularly, is the way to do it.

“I’ve got a decent enough record, with a good amount of wins and experience, to be considered as a good challenger soon.

“I’m making up for lost time and there’s still things I want to achieve in boxing. It’s good to be back and I’m ready to go again.”

Four other boxers from Northampton – Curtis Felix, Jamie Spence, Kieron Conway and Conroy Downer – are also in action at the Deco. A shoulder injury has ruled out Dominic Felix.

Tickets are on sale, priced at £35 for standard entry, which will be £40 on the door. Seats in the front tier stalls are £45, with ringside £60 including a buffet. For more information and to buy, call 07718 324 102. The Deco doors will open at 6.30pm on the day of the show, with the first bell at 7.30pm.